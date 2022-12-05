Colts’ CB Isaiah Rodgers Condemns Close Call: ‘That changed the game’

Every game has a turning point — even contests that end with 35-point margins.

The turning point in Week 13 for the Indianapolis Colts against the Dallas Cowboys was the officials ruling cornerback Isaiah Rodgers did not catch his attempt at an interception during the final minute of the third quarter.

Rodgers dove to catch a pass that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott badly threw behind his intended receiver CeeDee Lamb. The Colts cornerback may have been able to pin the ball to his chest as his shoulder and the ball both hit the ground just about simultaneously.

But the official ruling was incomplete pass. After that play, the Cowboys not only scored a touchdown on that drive, they ended the game with 33 straight points to win 54-19.

After the Cowboys scored their first touchdown following the incomplete ruling on Rodgers’ interception try, Colts Twitter wondered why interim head coach Jeff Saturday did not throw the challenge flag to question the incomplete ruling.

Rodgers explained while lamenting the officiating to the media following the game that the replay officials influenced the Colts not to challenge the play.

As one would expect, that left Rodgers frustrated after the loss.

“I know I caught the ball,” the cornerback said. “I know I did.”

He also added that the non-interception call, “changed the game.”

Isaiah Rodgers: “I know I caught the ball. I know I did.” Why no challenge? “They called down to the field and said not to challenge. That changed the game.” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 5, 2022

Cowboys Avalanche Comes After Unfortunate Ruling for Colts

Indianapolis was surprisingly competitive through the first three quarters against Dallas. It wasn’t all that different to when the Colts beat the Kansas City Chiefs in September and nearly upset the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

But that all changed in the fourth quarter.

The Colts never fell behind to the Chiefs or Eagles by more than one possession. When that has happened this season, though, things have gotten ugly for the Colts. That happened again on December 4.

Quarterback Matt Ryan found himself in obvious passing situations with the Colts behind by nine early in the fourth quarter during Week 13. That allowed the top pass rush in the NFL to tee off on the struggling and beat up Indianapolis offensive line, and it led to the Colts committing giveaways on four straight possessions.

It’s hard to say one play defines a 35-point loss, but if officials rule Rodgers did intercept that pass towards the end of the third quarter from Prescott, then the Colts’ next possession starts with them only behind by two points instead of two possessions.

The entire complexion of the fourth quarter could have been very different.

Likelihood Incomplete Pass Could Be Overturned?

While watching Indianapolis’ Week 13 affair live, it appeared as though Saturday may have missed the opportunity to challenge Rodgers’ non-interception and win a key replay reversal.

Not sure that call would've been overturned, but Colts should've thrown the challenge flag to find out. Critical moment in the game that could've swung it in Indy's favor. Now they're staring at a two-score deficit with 13:50 left. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 5, 2022

Kind of think that was a pick. Also felt like it was worth tossing the red flag. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 5, 2022

But NFL replay works a little differently than when the league first introduced the ability to challenge. Scoring plays, turnovers and plays inside the 2-minute warning are automatically reviewed. But the league has also introduced the concept of the “expedited” review.

As Rodgers’ explained, the replay official essentially told the Colts not to challenge because the call wasn’t going to be overturned.

After the officials ruled the call incomplete, it’s not surprising that that was the opinion of the officials. Upon first glance, there didn’t appear to be substantial evidence that Rodgers definitely caught the interception.

However, it did seem to be a close enough play that it was worth another replay look just in case. As it turned out, even with a 35-point margin, it proved to be the game’s deciding play.