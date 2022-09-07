Colts Announce Team Captains, Update Isaiah Rodgers’ Status

The Indianapolis Colts had a string of injuries during the final week of the preseason, but they still enter the regular season with a rather healthy roster.

Indianapolis could also get two more players back for game action in Week 1.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told the media on September 7 that cornerback Isaiah Rogers and defensive end Kwity Paye are both making good recoveries and could play on September 11.

“Isaiah’s looked good, cleared [concussion] protocol and is looking good,” Reich said. “Same thing with Kwity [Paye]. We feel confident he’s making the right steps. We’ll evaluate as the week goes on.”

In the same press conference on September 7, Reich announced the Indianapolis team captains for the 2022 season.

On offense, quarterback Matt Ryan, guard Quentin Nelson, running back Jonathan Taylor, and linebacker Shaquille Leonard will serve as Colts captains. On the other side of the ball, Indianapolis’ captains will be defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, cornerback Kenny Moore II and linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Rodgers, Paye Getting Closer for Week 1

Rodgers left after a hit to the head during the Colts’ first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on August 13. He intercepted a pass from Bills quarterback Case Keenum and suffered his head injury on the return. Rodgers played 9 snaps, recording 1 solo tackle and 1 pass defense before departing.

He did not play the rest of the preseason, but Reich indicated on September 7 that he is not in the concussion protocol.

Rodgers tweeted after his hit that he was alright.

As for Paye, he sustained a knee injury during practice on August 24 after getting tangled up in “a pile of players.” He did not return to the field and had ice placed on his left knee for the remainder of practice that day.

A MRI, though, indicated Paye’s knee injury was not serious. ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported the injury was labeled a bone bruise.

Reich has stated since August 25 that he expects Paye to play in Week 1. While the Colts are still evaluating his condition, that expectation has not changed.

Both Rodgers and Paye are expected to experience breakout seasons for Indianapolis this fall. Rodgers started 17 games for the first time last season. Paye is entering his second season after being a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Colts Announce Team Captains for 2022 Season

Indianapolis will have 7 captains for the 2022 season, 3 of which will be first-year captains for the Colts. Taylor and Moore will be serving as an NFL captain for the first time in their careers while Ryan will be a captain in his first season with the team.

Ryan was a captain with the Atlanta Falcons for six seasons from 2014-15 and 2018-21. Writer J.J. Stankevitz of Colts.com reported Ryan was frequently a game week captain in other seasons such as 2016 and 2017 for the Falcons too.

Entering his fourth season with the official leader title, Leonard is the longest-tenured captain for the Colts. He has been an NFL captain since his second season in 2019.

This will also be Buckner’s fourth season as an NFL captain. He served as a captain for the San Francisco 49ers in 2018 and 2019. His first year as a Colts captain was last year.

Nelson and Franklin were also Indianapolis captains in 2021. Franklin has been a team captain each season since 2020.