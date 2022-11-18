Jim Irsay Teases Colts Fans with Series of Tweets Ahead of Week 11

There’s still more than four months until April Fool’s Day, but Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay had some fun on Twitter on November 18.

Irsay usually tweets a message of some kind to Colts fans on Fridays prior to the team playing at home on Sunday. He often will include in his messages whether or not the roof of Lucas Oil Stadium will be open, particularly if the weather is supposed to be nice.

But on November 18, Irsay stated that the Lucas Oil Stadium roof will be open in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles despite the fact the Indianapolis weather forecast is expected to feature below-freezing temperatures.

Roof OPEN on Sunday!!!!🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 18, 2022

But Irsay then tweeted within the same minute that he was just joking.

Irsay Jokes About Opening Lucas Oil Stadium Roof

Even though Irsay only teased Colts fans for about a minute before revealing he was kidding, the owner received quite a reaction on Twitter to the fake plans to have the Lucas Oil Stadium roof open in Week 11.

Jimothy, as a Floridian coming to Indy for my first Colts game. I would appreciate it if you would close the roof as I would not like my girlfriend to freeze. She's not used to it and may take days to thaw. Excited for our first game though! 🐎 — Max Ferrari (@mferrari94) November 18, 2022

Really?! — Matt Pomeroy (@MattPomPom) November 18, 2022

Love it. That what I am talking about. It’s football weather. — Sean Millard (@SeanMillard6) November 18, 2022

Irsay confirmed his own joke with another tweet clarifying that the Lucas Oil Stadium roof will be closed against the Eagles. He also teased that it wasn’t actually him that sent the original joke tweet.

The Ghost of Andy Kaufman did that!!! Not Me… I swear✌️🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 18, 2022

Indianapolis isn’t expected to have the snowstorm that Buffalo is receiving this weekend, but Colts fans will likely appreciate the roof of Lucas Oil Stadium being closed. Weather.com is predicting a high of 31 degrees with 9 mile per hour winds in Indianapolis on November 20.

The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 to Ford Field in Detroit. Pictures from the Bills home of Highmark Stadium revealed feet of snow had already fallen in Buffalo on November 18.

Colts Practiced Outside Ahead of Week 11

Fans who follow the Colts on a daily basis might have more easily fallen for Irsay’s Twitter joke. That’s because interim head coach Jeff Saturday scheduled the team’s practice on November 16 outside despite the fact Week 11’s contest was expected to be indoors.

One Twitter user accused Saturday as the reason why the roof was going to be open when they initially saw Irsay’s first tweet.

I was blaming @SaturdayJeff the open roof until I saw your next tweet! 🤣🤣 — Jan Marie West (@MrsJanMarieWest) November 18, 2022

Saturday shared with the media on November 18 that the team will practice outside when possible even if it’s cold or if the Colts are set to play their next game indoors. The Indianapolis interim head coach said he likes the feel of outside and being on grass as opposed to the turf indoors.

Jeff Saturday says Colts will practice on grass any time they can, even if it's cold. Likes the space, likes the feel outside, also likes the fact that grass is better from an injury perspective. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) November 18, 2022

Jeff Saturday said he love the energy of practicing outside on grass and will do that whenever the field conditions allow. The Colts were outdoors Wednesday and indoors the past two days. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 18, 2022

Of Indianapolis’ seven remaining regular season games, six of them are likely to be indoors. The Colts have four home games left and two road contests against the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, both of whom also play in domes. The Vikings play at U.S. Bank Stadium, which is a traditional dome, whereas the Cowboys’ home has a retractable roof like Lucas Oil Stadium.

The only game the Colts have left that will be outside is at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants on January 1. Saturday and his players can expect cold temperatures in New Jersey that day.

But in Week 11, Colts fans can enjoy the confines of Lucas Oil with the roof closed.