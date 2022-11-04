Colts Make Final Call on Jonathan Taylor, Kwity Paye For Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts will again test their running back depth against the New England Patriots in Week 9.

Indianapolis will play its first game without running back Nyheim Hines on the roster since 2017. The Colts will also be without Jonathan Taylor, who head coach Frank Reich ruled out because of an ankle injury.

In Taylor’s place, Deon Jackson will start the second game of this season and of his career. During that other start, Jackson recorded 121 yards from scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In addition to Taylor, the Colts ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan, cornerback Tony Brown, and linebacker Grant Stuard.

While Taylor’s inability to play in Week 9 hurts, the Colts received better news on the injury front from other players.

Defensive end Kwity Paye will return from his ankle injury and play for the first time since Week 5.

Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly was limited in practice on Friday, but he has not been ruled out. Kelly will be a game-time decision. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard will also play his second consecutive game but will be limited in snaps.