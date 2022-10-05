Colts Update RB Jonathan Taylor’s Status, Rule Out Defensive Starter for Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts face about as much of a must-win as an NFL team can in Week 5 on the road against the Denver Broncos. The Colts will enter the matchup without arguably their best player.

The Colts announced on October 5 that running back Jonathan Taylor will not play on Thursday Night Football in Denver.

This will be the first game Taylor misses for injury in his 3-year NFL career. Taylor suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans during Week 4.

Taylor is off to a slow start this season, but that’s mostly due to the struggling Indianapolis offensive line. In Week 4, Taylor averaged 2.1 yards per carry before exiting late in the second half with his injury.

How the Colts Replace Taylor

It’s very difficult to replace a player as talented as Taylor. But the Colts do have some great depth at running back.

Colts backup running back Nyheim Hines should see a lot more opportunities with Taylor sidelined. Hines only has 11 rushing yards on 8 carries this season, but he averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season.

Over 2020 and 2021, Hines rushed for 656 yards on 145 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per rush, with 5 touchdowns. He’s also been a steady presence in the passing game, with 227 catches for 1,650 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in 69 career games.

In addition to Hines, the Colts could use third-string running back Deon Jackson or practice squad running back Phillip Lindsay. As a 23-year-old second-year back, Jackson probably has more upside, but Lindsay has a lot more experience. Lindsay recorded 2 1,000-yard campaigns with, ironically, the Broncos in 2018 and 2019. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2018.

With Hines’ ability to play in the slot, the Colts could deploy Jackson and Lindsay in the backfield and keep Hines mostly in his pass-catching role. But Hines will likely also see more opportunities in the backfield without Taylor.

It also wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts prioritize the short-passing game over the running attack. Even with Taylor, the Colts are 27th in rushing yards per game and yards per carry this season. The offensive line hasn’t created much running room for any backs early in the 2022 campaign.

Colts Full Injury Report for Thursday Night Football

The star running back will not be the only starter the Colts will be missing against the Broncos. The day before the game, Indianapolis also ruled out safety Julian Blackmon for October 6. Blackmon suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 and didn’t play versus the Titans.

On October 3, the Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Tyquan Lewis. Both players are dealing with concussions. Leonard also suffered a broken nose on October 2.

The other 2 players on the Indianapolis injury report on October 5 were Center Ryan Kelly and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. But both players were full participants at practice on Tuesday and Wednesday (a walkthrough) and are expected to play.

While it’s good news Kelly and Buckner will play, the Colts will be without 3 starters and another key rotational piece along the defensive line against Denver.

It’s not like these injured starters are replacement-level players either. Coming into the season, Taylor and Leonard were arguably Indianapolis’ best players on offense and defense, respectively.

The Colts will visit the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Sitting at 1-2-1, Indianapolis desperately needs a win to move back to .500 before facing 2 more vital divisional matchups in October.