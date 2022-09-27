Colts Update Injury Status on Safety, Work Out Super Bowl Champion Defender

The Indianapolis Colts escaped Week 3 with not only a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs but a mostly healthy roster. Colts head coach Frank Reich said in his postgame press conference that safety Julian Blackmon’s ankle injury was the only injury to report.

But the next day, Reich stopped short of ruling out the safety playing against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

“Julian [Blackmon] had an ankle sprain,” Reich told the media on September 26. “We’ll continue to evaluate that as the week goes on.”

Whether connected to the Blackmon injury or not, the Colts brought in a defensive back for a workout the day after the win versus the Chiefs. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported Indianapolis worked out former Super Bowl champion cornerback Ryan Smith on September 26.

Colts worked out Ryan Smith — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 26, 2022

Blackmon Injured, Rodney Thomas II Excels With Opportunity

Blackmon played just 12 snaps in Week 3 before departing with an ankle injury. During the first 2 weeks of the season, he averaged 65.5 snaps per game. So, another one of Indianapolis’ defenders was going to play a lot more with Blackmon out.

That turned out to be rookie Rodney Thomas II.

The 2022 seventh-round pick didn’t play a single defensive snap against the Houston Texans or Jacksonville Jaguars. Without Blackmon, he lined up for 51 snaps versus the Chiefs, and the defense didn’t miss a beat.

“Rodney [Thomas] really showed up big,” Reich told the media on September 26. “I think the first thing you look for in these kind of situations is, is he comfortable out there? Does he look like – is it too big for him?

“He just stepped in there and it was, I don’t want to say easy for him, but the lights weren’t too bright or anything. He stepped in there, had a lot of poise, made plays. Consistently, didn’t have mental errors. So, really encouraged by his play.”

Thomas made 2 solo tackles in the victory. He also lined up for 7 snaps on special teams, which was more special teams snaps than he played in either Week 1 or Week 2.

What Ryan Smith Could Bring to the Colts

Despite Thomas’ great debut, it’s never a bad idea to add more depth. The Colts are apparently considering signing another player to their secondary, as the team worked out Smith on September 26.

A 6-year veteran, Smith has played in 81 NFL games, starting 17 of them including the playoffs. He spent 5 years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-20.

Smith made 16 starts for Tampa Bay from 2017-18. He developed into more of a special teams ace the following 2 seasons, playing 360 special teams snaps for the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers during the 2020 season.

In 2021, Smith appeared in 4 games for the Los Angeles Chargers, making 1 start. He had 5 combined tackles in 113 total snaps.

Over his entire career, Smith has posted 123 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception and 12 pass defenses. He has also recorded 4 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.

If the Colts elect to sign him, the most likely role for Smith would be on special teams. Thomas and fellow rookie Nick Cross could play in place of Blackmon should he not be available in Week 4. Having Smith on the active roster would allow the rookie safeties to focus on defense rather than also play on special teams.