Colts Star Sends Strong Message to Indy in Deleted Tweet [LOOK]

Things started out on the wrong foot for Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II at the very beginning of the 2022 season when he sat out offseason workouts to ask for a new contract. But the situation went to rest once Moore returned to the field during training camp.

Moore, though, doesn’t appear to be too pleased with his situation again, and he took to Twitter to temporarily express his contempt.

“I still love you, Indy. I’m ride or die this way,” Moore wrote in a deleted tweet the night of October 30. “It’s only unconditional from me, but I understand it doesn’t have to go both ways. Cold world. Love.”

This was deleted by Kenny Moore 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HOGlj2X5t8 — Cody Felger (@CPFelger55) October 31, 2022

Moore has since deleted the tweet and posted two much more positive tweets.

positive vibes only. — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) October 31, 2022

Moore Posts Vague Positive Tweets After Deleting Post

The cornerback’s original tweet is vague enough that it’s a little difficult to tell if he’s voicing his frustration with the Indianapolis organization or fan base. But clearly, he was frustrated about something.

Moore’s two more positive tweets from after his deleted post don’t really do much to answer what the cornerback was frustrated about initially.

But it could be as simple as being frustrated about another tough loss. The Colts fell, 17-16, to the Washington Commanders at home in Week 8 to drop their second straight game.

Moore played arguably his best game, posting a team-high 9 total tackles, including 6 solos and 1 tackle for loss. But it wasn’t enough, especially at the end of the game. Indianapolis’ defense gave up an 89-yard drive in the final 3 minutes to lose by a point.

The six-year cornerback excelled in Week 8 despite being a late addition to the Colts injury report on October 28. He suffered a finger injury in practice during the week but was not limited against the Commanders.

Moore’s Less than Stellar 2022 Season

Although Moore played better in Week 8, it was perhaps the first time he really lived up to his high preseason expectations.

Moore made his first Pro Bowl last year and received recognition as one of the best slot cornerbacks in the league during the offseason. But based on the player grades from Pro Football Focus, Moore came into Week 8 having the worst season of his career.

After seven games, the PFF player grades had Moore ranked in the bottom 10 cornerbacks who have played at least 50% of his team’s defensive snaps this season. The same PFF player grades also had Moore placed forth-worst in coverage this year.

That could make any player frustrated, especially when the team is not winning.

The Colts have not won as much as people thought they might coming into the season. In addition to two straight defeats, Indianapolis is 1-3-1 in the AFC South during 2022. The offense has struggled so badly, the team announced a quarterback change on October 24.

And the schedule really only gets tougher from this point. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be searching for his first NFL win next week at the New England Patriots. Then, the Colts visit the Las Vegas Raiders and host the Philadelphia Eagles.

After an “easier” matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving weekend, the Colts then face four teams currently in a playoff spot during December.

That schedule sounds far from ideal for a first-time starting quarterback or a cornerback trying to regain his 2021 form. But Moore will put his more positive mindset from after deleting his tweet to the test in Foxboro next week.