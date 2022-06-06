NFL Insider Provides Update to Kenny Moore’s ‘Holdout’

The Indianapolis Colts received positive news in regards to the Kenny Moore II “holdout” situation on June 6.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted that the Pro Bowl cornerback arrived at the Colts facility for the physical he needs prior to mandatory minicamp, which begins the week of June 6.

#Colts Pro Bowl CB Kenny Moore II, who has not been attending OTAs and wants a new contract in line with his play, is in the building today for his physical prior to mandatory minicamp this week, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2022

While this doesn’t guarantee Moore will be participating in team drills during minicamp, it’s a step in the right direction.

Kenny Moore II Held Out of On-Field Drills at OTAs

Colts insider Joel A. Erickson reported during Indianapolis’ first week of offseason workouts that Moore did not partake in team drills because he “is upset and feels like he’s underpaid.” That set off alarm bells in the media, but Colts head coach Frank Reich did not overreact, as he stressed the that OTAs were completely voluntary.

“I’m not worried,’’ Reich said on May 25. “That doesn’t mean I’m not worried it doesn’t stretch into training camp. I hope whatever needs to get worked out – whether that’s something or nothing [gets resolved].”

Unlike edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, who didn’t attend voluntary workouts at all, Moore was at least at the team facility for OTAs and worked out on his own.

Moore continued to not participate in team drills during the first week of June. On June 1, Reich said he was not sure if Moore would be back on the field for minicamp.

“I have not talked to him about next week at this point,” said Reich.

Contract Dispute for Cornerback Kenny Moore II

Spotrac reports Moore will be the 27th-highest-paid cornerbacks based on average annual salary in the league during 2022. That despite the fact NFL analyst Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus ranked Moore the top slot cornerback in the league.

Then on June 3, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp named Moore one of the best two cornerbacks he faced during the 2021 season.

“I thought Kenny Moore, the nickel we played, he plays for the Colts, I thought Kenny Moore was a really good nickel,” Kupp said while appearing on The Dan Patrick Show. “He did some really good stuff.”

Moore signed a four-year extension worth $33.3 million in 2019. While he’s outplayed the deal, it was more than fair at the time. The contract made Moore the highest-paid nickel cornerback in the league.

Colts staff writer Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported on May 27 that Indianapolis has “no intention of addressing Moore’s contract.”

The 26-year-old cornerback could continue to play hardball, but with heavy fines to come if he misses any more offseason workouts, it may be in his best interest to fully return to the team.

The Colts will need Moore on the field this season. He has played at least 92% of the team’s defensive snaps each season since becoming a starter in 2018. Last season, Moore was second on the Colts with 1,063 defensive snaps.

In 61 career starts, he has posted 14 interceptions and 45 pass defenses. He has also recorded 358 combined tackles, including 20 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks.