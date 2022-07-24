Colts Insider Provides Update for Kenny Moore’s Potential Holdout

It’s clear that Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II is seeking a new contract this summer. At the conclusion of minicamp in June, though, it was unclear if Moore would miss the start of training camp in an effort to land a new deal.

But Colts inside reporter Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star clarified the situation a bit on July 24, reporting that Moore plans to report to training camp.

Kenny Moore II is planning to report to training camp this week, according to a source. Colts veterans report Tuesday. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 24, 2022

Fans who wish to split hairs may note that Erickson did not specify whether Moore would arrive on Tuesday. Still, if he does arrive “this week,” the Colts cornerback will not be holding out for an extended period of time.

Moore Contract Situation ‘Unresolved’

The Colts were left to wonder if Moore would be reporting to training camp during the final week of July after he was very vague during responses to media questions during minicamp.

“Is it resolved?” Moore replied while smiling to a question about whether his contract situation has been resolved.

“We all know there’s a business side to it,” Moore said. “You guys already know how I feel about this city, this team, this community.

“I mean, I want to be out here. I want to be on the field.”

Moore has lined up for at least 92% of Indianapolis’ defensive snaps since the start of the 2018 season. He joined the Colts in 2017 after the team claimed him off waivers from the New England Patriots.

Last season, Moore was second for the Colts with 1,063 defensive snaps.

Moore has received a ton of praise in the media this summer. Media personality and former Colts defensive back Darius Butler and NFL analyst Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus both ranked Moore the best slot cornerback in the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp called Moore one of the best two cornerbacks he faced during the 2021 season while appearing on The Dan Patrick Show.

But despite all that praise, Spotrac reports Moore will be the 27th-highest-paid cornerback based on average annual salary in the league during 2022.

Colts ‘Not Budging’ on Moore Contract: Report

It’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t believe Moore deserves to be one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. But that’s not likely to happen this summer.

Senior writer Bob Kravitz of The Athletic wrote on June 8 that general manager Chris Ballard and the organization are “not budging” on a new contract for Moore.

Then staff writer Stephen Holder of The Athletic, who now writes for ESPN, reported on May 27 that the Colts have “no intention of addressing Moore’s contract.”

Moore has two years remaining on his contract, which gives him very little leverage. He could receive a $50,000 for each day he misses of training camp.

It’s possible Ballard and the Colts even agree that Moore deserves a new deal, but giving him one would set a bad precedent, encouraging future Colts players to holdout for a new deal. Holder also reported the organization is taking the position that “Moore signed a fair contract in 2019.”

Holding out of training camp is probably not going to change the team’s stance.

In 61 career games, Moore has 14 interceptions and 45 pass defenses. He also has 358 combined tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits and 7.0 sacks.