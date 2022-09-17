Colts Rule Out Third Key Starter for Week 2 Rivalry Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts received more bad news on the injury front on September 17.

Indianapolis announced that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been ruled out for the Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pittman will not play because of a quad injury he sustained in practice on September 14.

Pittman led the Colts with 9 receptions and 121 receiving yards in Week 1. He scored the game-tying touchdown with 1:54 remaining in regulation. The Colts tied the Texans in the season opener, 20-20.

Colts Have Huge Hole to Fill Without Pittman

With his 121 receiving yards, Pittman accounted for about one-third of Indianapolis’ receiving yards against the Texans.

Last year, Pittman received 129 targets while the next Colts pass catcher, Zach Pascal, had 69 targets.

Pittman posted 88 catches for 1,082 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2021. Not only did he lead Indianapolis in receiving, Pittman was the only Colts pass catcher with 40-plus receptions or more than 384 receiving yards.

The Colts hope to have more balance in their passing attack this season, but that wasn’t the case in Week 1. Pittman was the only Indianapolis receiver with more than 3 catches or 47 receiving yards against the Texans.

Anyway one slices the statistics, Pittman is a huge part of Indianapolis’ offense, and his absence against the Jaguars, a team the Colts haven’t beaten on the road since 2014, will be a major storyline.

Without Pittman, the Colts may need to ask even more from All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor to beat Jacksonville. Taylor had 31 rushes for 161 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.