Colts Re-Sign Veteran to Fill Offensive Hole: Report

The Indianapolis Colts will not have tight end Jack Doyle on their roster for the first time in a decade. But the Colts won’t be starting completely from scratch at tight end.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on March 14 that the Colts are expected to re-sign veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox to a three-year deal. Alie-Cox and the Colts will be able to officially finalize his fresh contract when the new NFL year begins at 4 pm ET on March 16.

Insider reporter Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star confirmed Indianapolis’ plan to re-sign Alie-Cox. Staff Writer Mike Wells of ESPN reports the deal will be worth $18 million.

Mo Alie-Cox Returning, Jack Doyle Retiring

Doyle released a retirement statement on March 7, ending a nine-year career in Indianapolis. The last time the Colts didn’t have Doyle on their roster was Andrew Luck’s rookie year in 2012.

Re-signing Alie-Cox ensures that the Colts don’t lose their top two tight ends in the same offseason. Together, Doyle and Ali-Cox combined for 618 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.

In his nine-year career, Doyle posted modest receiving statistics — 295 receptions, 2,729 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. But the Colts didn’t use Doyle as a receiver much early in his career.

In his fourth NFL campaign in 2016, he posted his first 500-yard receiving season. Doyle then recorded career highs of 80 catches and 690 yards on his way to the Pro Bowl in 2017. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Over the final three years of his career, Doyle averaged at least 10.4 yards per reception each season. Doyle never had a season with a 10.0 yards per catch average before 2019.

Alie-Cox, who has been a bigger big-play threat throughout his career than Doyle, could receive more of an opportunity in the passing game this season.

Last year, Doyle led Indianapolis tight ends in snaps, playing 57.77% of the team’s offensive snaps. Alie-Cox was just behind Doyle, lining up for 54.72% of Indianapolis’ offensive snaps.

Alie-Cox started seven games and received a career-high 45 targets in 2021. But despite more targets than Doyle, Alie-Cox trailed his fellow tight end in receptions. Alie-Cox posted 24 catches, 316 receiving yards and four touchdowns last year.

In four seasons, Alie-Cox has 70 receptions, 936 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He has averaged 13.4 yards per catch in his career, which is four yards more per reception than what Doyle averaged over nine seasons.

Colts to Add Another Tight End?

Besides Alie-Cox, Indianapolis only has Kylen Granson on the team depth chart at tight end. Granson had 11 receptions and 106 yards in his rookie season last year.

Therefore, in all likelihood, the Colts aren’t done addressing tight end this offseason.

Wells reported that Indianapolis could still add another tight end in free agency.

“Don’t expect Alie-Cox to be the last tight end the Colts sign,” Wells wrote. “They still need to add some depth — and experience — at the position.”

Spotrac reports the Colts have $68 million in salary cap space, which is the most in the NFL, to begin free agency.