Colts ‘Working to Add’ Veteran Backup Quarterback: Report

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said at the end of rookie minicamp that the team was open to signing a veteran backup quarterback.

NFL senior writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports the Colts are moving closer to adding that experience behind center.

“Colts are working to add veteran QB Nick Foles, sources said,” Keefer wrote in a tweet on May 20. “Nothing don’t yet, but there’s a chance it comes by next week.”

Foles served most of last season as a third-string backup for the Chicago Bears. He started one game in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 250 yards and one touchdown.

How Nick Foles Fits With Colts

Foles would be a natural fit as a backup quarterback behind Matt Ryan for the Indianapolis Colts this season. He could even help Ryan acclimate to Reich and the Indianapolis offensive system.

Reich and Foles worked with each other previously when Reich served as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator. The Eagles drafted Foles in 2012, and he returned to the team in 2017 during Reich’s final season before becoming head coach in Indianapolis.

The quarterback and offensive coordinator duo led the Eagles to a 41-33 Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots. Foles began the year as Philadelphia’s backup and became the starter after Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL and PCL in his left knee during Week 14.

Throwing for 373 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, Foles won MVP in the Super Bowl victory. He also caught a touchdown pass on a play that has been nicknamed, “The Philly Special.”

Including the playoffs, Foles has gone 33-29 as a starter in the NFL. With Reich as his offensive coordinator, he is 5-1.

Nick Foles Would Provide Much-Needed Experience Behind Matt Ryan

Ryan has missed only three games in his NFL career, so the Colts needing a backup quarterback to play for an extended period of time this season appears unlikely.

Still, it only takes one play for Ryan to suffer an injury. Now 37, Ryan may also be more prone to injuries than he used to be.

Currently on the roster, the Colts have potential behind center but no experience besides Ryan. Sam Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played sparingly as a rookie. He lined up for 18 offensive snaps the entire season and didn’t attempt a pass.

James Morgan and Jack Coan are the other signal callers on the Colts current roster. Morgan and Coan have never attempted passes in the NFL either.

The New York Jets drafted Morgan in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s never played in an NFL game. As for Coan, the Colts signed him as an undrafted free agent following this year’s draft.

Foles will be entering his 11th season in the NFL this fall. He’s a guy that will not only provide more experience if Ryan suffers a serious injury, but Foles could also help tutor Indianapolis’ young signal callers.