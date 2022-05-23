Colts Sign Former Super Bowl MVP to Two-Year Deal: Report

Colts Sign Former Super Bowl MVP to Two-Year Deal: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Frank Reich

Getty Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts have signed backup quarterback Nick Foles.

The Indianapolis Colts have been reportedly moving closer to signing a veteran backup quarterback. Senior writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported on May 21 the team was eyeing to reunite head coach Frank Reich with former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Just two days later, that has come to fruition. NFL reporter Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports the Colts have finalized a two-year deal with Foles.

Foles, who won Super Bowl MVP with Reich as his offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles, will serve as Matt Ryan’s backup.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

 

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x