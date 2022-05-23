Colts Sign Former Super Bowl MVP to Two-Year Deal: Report

The Indianapolis Colts have been reportedly moving closer to signing a veteran backup quarterback. Senior writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported on May 21 the team was eyeing to reunite head coach Frank Reich with former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Just two days later, that has come to fruition. NFL reporter Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports the Colts have finalized a two-year deal with Foles.

Nick Foles and the #Colts have now agreed to terms on a two-year deal, source says. Foles and Frank Reich officially reunited, this time with Foles as Matt Ryan’s backup. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 23, 2022

Foles, who won Super Bowl MVP with Reich as his offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles, will serve as Matt Ryan’s backup.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!