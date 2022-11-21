Eagles Coach Sends Cryptic Message After Convos With 4 Colts Players

The coaching change has dominated the conversation around the Indianapolis Colts over the last two weeks. That doesn’t appear to be changing, and probably won’t for the rest of the season.

At least not while current NFL head coaches keep talking about it as Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni did after the Eagles beat the Colts, 17-16, in Week 11.

Sirianni shared during his postgame press conference that he grew emotional after the game because of Frank Reich. The Colts fired Reich, who Sirianni served under in Indianapolis as offensive coordinator from 2018-20 and with the then San Diego Chargers from 2013-15, after Week 9.

Then, Sirianni delivered a cryptic message about conversations he had with four Colts players about the coaching change in Indianapolis.

“It was good to see the guys that I really care about,” Sirianni said after facing the Colts in Week 11. “Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Parris Campbell, I got to talk to them after the game, and Kenny Moore. It means a lot when they say some things that I’ll obviously keep to myself.”

Sirianni Tries to Keep Silent on Reich, Indirectly Fires Shot at Colts

Week 11 was Sirianni’s first game back in Indianapolis since leaving the Colts to become the Eagles head coach after the 2020 season. Prior to the season, the game was expected to be a matchup between professor and pupil.

The Colts ruined that storyline with the firing of Reich on November 7.

Reich hasn’t spoken much publicly over the last two weeks, but with what he has said, Reich took the firing like a professional. It seemed to be a little more personal for Sirianni.

CBS cameras caught the Eagles head coach yelling into the crowd after Philadelphia sealed the 1-point victory against Indianapolis. He explained during his postgame presser that the emotional outburst was because he loved Reich. Sirianni even went on to name him one of the three biggest influencers in his professional life.

“He’s one of the best d*** football coaches I’ve ever been around,” said Sirianni. “He’s one of my biggest mentors. I’ve got my Dad, I’ve got Larry Kehres, and I’ve got Frank Reich.”

But Sirianni didn’t stop there.

“You guys can probably imagine what I really think [on Reich being fired] … It was sweet to come here, especially with what happened in this organization the last couple weeks, and get a win.”

Potential Fallout from Sirianni’s Comments?

It will be interesting to see what fallout, if any, there is from what Sirianni said after the Week 11 contest.

Will the four Colts players have to explain to their teammates or coaches what they said? Do they care? Was what they said a dig at interim head coach or owner Jeff Saturday?

Or did Sirianni misread those players’ private comments as something they weren’t? Even if they were cordial in their greetings with Sirianni and offered regret about Reich’s firing, that doesn’t mean they don’t support the new regime.

The Saturday hire was always going to be a threat to the stability of the Indianapolis coaching staff and locker room. The organization has done an incredible job, thanks in large part to its leadership, of banding together and remaining a team through the media circus of the last two weeks.

They may have to do that again after Sirianni’s press conference.