Peyton Manning Responds to Speculation About NFL Front Office Role

Rumors have circled, especially with Jeff Saturday now interim head coach, that Peyton Manning will become general manager of the Indianapolis Colts at some point in the future. The rumor mill has also surmised that Manning could one day join Saturday in the coaching ranks of the NFL.

But on November 15, Manning responded to speculation that he could one day be Roger Goodell’s replacement as commissioner of the NFL.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio proposed the job title to Manning when the former quarterback visited PFTPM this week. Manning immediately shot down the idea that he would be interested in such an opportunity.

“I’m not qualified, in my opinion,” Manning said on PFTPM on November 15.

“That’s just not something that’s on my radar. Specifically because I don’t think I’m qualified to do it.”

Manning Compares Goodell to John Wooden

In addition to stating that he didn’t believe he should be considering for the position, Manning made a joke about how tough being commissioner is and then commended Goodell for how well he’s performed in the role.

Manning shared that he has a picture of Goodell with CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz from the 2007 Super Bowl framed. It was Manning’s first championship and the Colts’ first Super Bowl since moving to Indianapolis.

The former quarterback joked that because of his commissioner role, Goodell hasn’t aged as well as Nantz since then.

“Roger looks a lot younger back in 2007 than he does now,” Manning said. “And it hasn’t been that long ago.”

It’s not a surprising comment from Manning, considering he’s done quiet well in business since retiring. For heaven’s sake, he has a national platform during the Monday Night Football telecast and doesn’t even have to leave his house.

Why give that up, and all his other business ventures, for a much higher stressed job such as NFL commissioner?

Manning also made the point that whoever becomes the next commissioner of the league will have big shoes to fill.

“I’m not sure anybody wants to follow Roger Goodell as commissioner,” Manning said. “It’s like following John Wooden at UCLA. The bar has been set high. Roger takes criticism, certainly. But I think he’s been great for the game.”

Manning Proposes Two Rule Changes

The former Colts quarterback may never be NFL commissioner, but he didn’t shy away from proposing two rule changes when talking fun hypotheticals with Florio.

“I would get rid of the batted ball because it means that the defensive line have not had a good pass rush, they are taking a play off, and they are simply jumping and batting the ball.”

Manning also took issue with how penalties are marked off when the offense is in goal-to-go situations.

“When the offense has a false start, the offense goes back five yards, but yet when the defense is offsides, it only goes half the distance,” he said. “I want those five yards back. I’m entitled to get the five yards back because of the defense making a mistake.”

Obviously, both of those rule changes would benefit offenses, particularly quarterbacks. But should NFL fans have expected anything less from hypothetical commissioner Manning?