Reich Puts Colts Offensive Line On Blast

Offensive line issues continue to dominate headlines following all Indianapolis Colts games. Even after a stunning victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, the struggles in the trenches were widely discussed.

Offensive Line Woes Continue

Matt Ryan took an absolute beating during the week three matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Per Pro Football Focus, Ryan was pressured on 12 dropbacks and was sacked five times. Right guard Danny Pinter led the way as he was credited with four pressures, two quarterback hits, and a sack allowed. Even the players who were supposed to be rock solid in protection have failed to live up to their standards. Center Ryan Kelly allowed two pressures, one hurry, and one quarterback hit.

For a team whose foundation was built upon a star-caliber offensive front and a steadfast running game, they simply have failed to live up to those expectations. While Reich denies any thought of change up front, something has to give. Ryan is not the mobile quarterback who can escape pressure and make throws outside of the pocket. That has never been his game and surely that will not change as he enters his 15th year as a starting NFL quarterback.

Reich Disgruntled with Protection

During a press conference on Monday, September 26th, head coach Frank Reich expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s offensive line. “There were more free rushers yesterday than I’ve seen in a long time against us.” But even after a rough start, Reich dismissed any offensive line changes, stating that changes “have not been discussed.”

While talking to the media on Wednesday, September 28th, Reich continued to talk about the protection from the line. “(Protection has) been a very big emphasis. It’s very uncharacteristic of our teams, but we have to own that we put that on tape. We all take that pretty personal… It’s a collective effort.”

When discussing the upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Reich pointed out “We better be on point this week because this team can make you look bad.” While the Titans have struggled out the gates to a 1-2 start, it is not for lack of defensive effort. Per ESPN, the Titans rank 20th in pass-rush win rate at 40%. But their run stop win rate ranks first in the NFL at 38%. The Colts love to run the ball, but the Titans excel at stopping the run.

A true strength-on-strength matchup will unfold on Sunday.

How the Colts Could Fix the Offensive Line

There are some obvious ways that the Colts could look to improve their offensive line, starting at left tackle. Bernhard Raimann is a rookie from Central Michigan but has shown promise in limited action this season. Sure, current starter Matt Pryor has the veteran savvy you need at the position, but Raimann’s youth and athleticism could serve the Colts well moving forward.

Other areas for improvement could be looking for an outside upgrade at right guard. Pinter has struggled in three games this season and could soon be on the outside looking in. While the Colts could look to fill the position with Will Fries, they could also look to acquire a veteran via trade or free agency. Free agents Quinton Spain and Ereck Flowers could immediately compete and push for the starting gig.