Colts Media Buzzing Over Unusual Shaquille Leonard Autograph [LOOK]

As a three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, Shaquille Leonard probably receives plenty of autograph requests. Like any NFL player, Leonard typically signs jerseys, footballs or some other sports memorabilia items.

But at practice on August 18, Leonard reportedly signed a baby. Well, a baby’s onesie while it was on the baby.

And members of the Colts media absolutely loved it.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Shaquille Leonard legitimately just signed a baby 😂 — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 18, 2022

The best thing that’s happened at camp so far 😂 https://t.co/bLz2c4DTEO — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 18, 2022

Below is another picture of the signed onesie.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Colts Having Fun at Joint Practice

Indianapolis played its starters for significant snaps at joint practices with the Detroit Lions on August 17 and 18. As a result, the Colts will not play a vast majority of their starters in the preseason matchup with the Lions on August 20.

But the Colts players were having plenty of fun as well at the important practice on August 18.

In addition to Leonard signing a baby’s onesie, edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue borrowed a photographer’s camera and held a staged photo shoot with his fellow Colts defensive linemen. Deputy editor Jake Arthur of Sports Illustrated took a picture of the “photo shoot” and posted it on Twitter.

.@YannickNgakoue borrowing a photographer’s camera to take some shots of Grover Stewart 😂 pic.twitter.com/yIf5z1EOYS — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 18, 2022

Other Colts were also in a giving mood with autographs. Colts staff writer James Boyd of The Athletic reported cornerback Brandon Facyson signed more than a dozen autographs after practice on August 18. He also signed his own cleats from practice and gave them away.

Colts CB Brandon Facyson signed dozens of autographs after camp today and even autographed his cleats and gave those away, too. pic.twitter.com/sLZNaSegVZ — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 18, 2022

Leonard Still Waiting to Return From Back Surgery

As entertaining as it is to see Leonard sign baby onesies, Colts fans will be more entertained with the linebacker back on the field. Leonard hasn’t practiced much with the team this offseason and has been sidelined since undergoing back surgery on June 7.

Colts head coach Frank Reich has been providing updates on Leonard throughout training camp, but there’s still no timetable for the All-Pro linebacker to return.

After practice on August 18, Reich didn’t rule out Leonard for Week 1, but he implied he won’t be completely healthy at the start of the regular season.

“My guess is whenever it is Darius [Shaquille Leonard] gets cleared, it’s going to be the same way,” Reich said. “He’s going to have to figure out how to play feeling the way he feels — not feeling 100%, feeling like maybe this isn’t quite all the way back, but I still gotta figure out how to play winning football.”

Reich, though, did spin that positively by citing Peyton Manning’s 2008 season. Manning had surgery to remove an infected bursa sac in his left knee on July 14 before that season. He didn’t play well in September, and the Colts started 3-4.

But Manning led the Colts on a nine-game winning streak to end 2008. It was the sixth straight season Indianapolis won at least 12 games. Manning also captured his fourth MVP award.

Reich implied the same success can come for Leonard in the second half of this season.

“This has happened to everybody,” Reich said. “This happens to all the great ones.”

Until he returns, though, there’s more memorabilia — maybe even baby onesies — for Leonard to sign.