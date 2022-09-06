Colts’ Frank Reich Provides Update on Chance Shaquille Leonard Plays in Week 1

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard is back at practice for the Indianapolis Colts. But the team has yet to determine whether he will play in Week 1 against the Houston Texans on September 11.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told the media on September 5 that they will use the week of practice leading up to the first weekend of the regular season to determine whether Leonard will play.

“Yeah, I think that’s the approach we’re taking. Let’s get out there and practice, and keep making progress,” Reich said. “Don’t force anything, but let’s keep making progress.”

Reich also discussed the possibility of Leonard returning on a “pitch count,” where he will not play his typical number of snaps.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Leonard Practicing This Week

The three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker didn’t suffered a setback in his first week back on the practice field. He will continue to practice with the team leading up to Week 1.

That will allow the Colts to make a decision about Leonard’s availability for the season opener.

Indianapolis removed Leonard from the PUP list amid all the cuts to move the roster down to 53 players on August 30. He returned to practice the next day.

Leonard did not participate in early offseason workouts as a precaution. He dealt with lower-leg injuries most of last season, and the muscle was still bothering him during voluntary OTAs and minicamp.

But then surprisingly, Reich announced the linebacker underwent back surgery on June 7. The procedure aimed to repair a nerve that caused pain in his left calf and ankle last year.

Initially, Reich left the door open for Leonard to return during the preseason. But as the summer went, Leonard did not return that quickly. He started training camp on the PUP list on July 24 and didn’t return for more than a month.

Leonard to Return on ‘Pitch Count’?

Despite the left lower-leg issues, Leonard was one of three Colts defenders to play at least 1,000 snaps during the 2021 season. He missed Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals because of COVID. But in the 16 games where he suited up last year, Leonard played 98% of the team’s snaps.

It was the third time in his career Leonard played 98% of the available snaps in a season. Leonard’s 1,001 snaps in 2021 were also a career high.

He’s traditionally a workhorse, but Leonard may not be at that level with his conditioning to begin the 2022 season.

Reich admitted that limiting Leonard’s snaps to begin 2022 is probably the best strategy, but he declined to 100% commit to that plan or reveal how limited Leonard might be.

“My brain says probably have a pitch count the first time he’s out there playing in a game, but I’m not going to make an absolute because what you find over the years is sometimes different players respond differently,” Reich said. “I don’t know the full extent – the injury is kind of a unique injury. If it gets to a point where he’s comfortable and, hey 20 plays or 70 plays, it’s all the same – from a conditioning standpoint if he’s ready to go, then you let him play.

“It’s Shaq (Shaquille Leonard). I mean, he’s a great player, but we want to be smart as well. We’ll see as it goes.”

The one thing that appears certain is the Colts are going to play Leonard as soon as he’s ready, and as much as he can handle in Week 1 if he’s active. Indianapolis is looking to break an eight-game losing streak in Week 1 against the Texans.