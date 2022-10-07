Colts’ Stephon Gilmore Puts Russell Wilson on Blast After National ‘Embarrassment’

For much of the night on October 6, it appeared as though the Indianapolis Colts were set to fall to 2 games below .500 and winless in 4 of 5 games to open the season.

But the defense simply wouldn’t let the Colts fall too far behind the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, and with the game on the line, former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore came up with 2 huge plays to lead Indianapolis to victory.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson twice targeted the receiver Gilmore was guarding in the end zone late in the game — once with a little more than 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter and then in overtime. A Wilson completion on either play gives the Broncos a game-winning touchdown.

Those 2 plays, though, ended in a Gilmore interception and Gilmore deflection to finish the game.

Then after saving the game for the Colts, and perhaps even the team’s season, Gilmore threw shade at the Broncos quarterback for targeting him in the key moments of the contest.

“He kept trying me, so I made him pay,” Gilmore said on the Amazon Prime postgame show.

Gilmore Saves Colts Against Broncos

The first game-changing play from the 2-time All-Pro came on third-and-4 with 2:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Colts were out of timeouts down by 3, and Denver was at the Indianapolis 13-yard line.

Had the Broncos simply ran the ball, the worst case scenario likely has Denver kicking a field goal after the 2-minute warning. If the Broncos gain 4 yards on a run, then the game ends with a Denver victory.

Instead, the play call was a pass, and Wilson targeted a former seventh-round pick, wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, who came into the game with 8 career catches. The throw was late, and Gilmore undercut the route for an interception in the end zone.

On the ensuing possession, the Colts kicked a field goal in the final seconds of regulation to send the contest into overtime.

Indianapolis added another field goal to begin the extra session. Wilson responded from his interception with a couple big gains to begin Denver’s next drive. Then on fourth-and-1 at the Indianapolis 5-yard line, the Broncos quarterback again threw in Gilmore’s direction in the end zone.

Gilmore swatted the ball away to clinch the Colts victory.

The interception was Gilmore’s first with the Colts. He also had 2 pass defenses against the Broncos, which doubled Gilmore’s total to 4 pass defenses this season.

National Embarrassment on Thursday Night

Gilmore’s 2 highlight defensive plays epitomized the night. Both defenses intercepted 2 passes and held the other team without a touchdown.

But while there was a lot of good defense in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football, there was simply a lot of terrible offense as well. The two teams combined to convert under 20% of their third-down attempts and 0-for-6 in the red zone scoring touchdowns. The Colts and Broncos also combined for 12 punts and 15 penalties.

It was hardly the kind of product the NFL wants its fans to see in a primetime matchup.

So many guys are getting hurt in this game that you have to figure half of them are faking it just to get the hell off the field and avoid more embarrassment. #Colts #Broncos — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) October 7, 2022

Still, the ugly fashion in which the Colts won on October 6 didn’t temper the players’ excitement for Gilmore’s big plays. The Athletic’s James Boyd tweeted that when Gilmore walked through the locker room, his teammates yelled out to him “That boy him!”

Stephon Gilmore walking through the locker room, players yelling out: “THAT BOY HIM! THAT BOY HIM!” #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 7, 2022

With the victory, the Colts improved to 2-2-1 this season. They will have the opportunity for extra rest and then host the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 16.