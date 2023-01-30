Jonathan Taylor Gives Update on Ankle Injury, Recovery Process

Since Week 4, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor dealt with a right ankle issue that limited him until December, when he was ultimately placed on injured reserve after reaggravating the injury.

On January 29, however, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport gave an update on Taylor’s progress, noting that he underwent ankle surgery on January 25.

According to Taylor, the pain caused by his ankle injury was difficult to battle through for most of 2022.

“The season is tough enough, but when you got something hindering you, it makes it tougher,” Taylor told NFL.com.

2021 marked Taylor’s breakout season. He ran for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns, claiming the NFL rushing title in his second year as a pro. This past year, however, the Colts were unable to see Taylor at his best.

He missed Weeks 5, 6 and 8 but managed to play through the ankle discomfort. During the Colts’ historic loss to the Minnesota Vikings on December 17, the injury worsened and Taylor was played on injured reserve, forcing him to sit out the final three games of the season.

Taylor finished 2022 with 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Taylor’s Successful Surgery

Taylor initially began his end-of-season injury rehab with treatment in an attempt to get out of a walking boot. According to Rapoport, Taylor sought further treatment after a “lingering issue” remained.

The 2020 second round pick visited Colts team doctor David Porter as well as Dr. Robert Anderson, who is a foot and ankle orthopedic specialist based in Green Bay, Wisc. After receiving harmonious diagnoses from both doctors, Anderson performed an arthroscopic debridement on Taylor’s injured ankle.

The procedure, which Rapoport detailed as a “minimally invasive procedure to clean out the ankle,” was successful and no structural damage was found.

Per The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, 2022 marked the first time Taylor has dealt with a major injury since junior high school.

“That thing had a bunch of junk in there from a bunch of years,” Taylor said to NFL.com. “Just finally had to clean it out and make sure I’m good to go. We finally had the time to get it right, make sure I’m 100% ready to rock. That’s all you can ask.”

Future Of The Colts’ Backfield

Taylor has several months to prepare for the upcoming season. With his surgery completed and recovery plan in progress, he said he’ll be “ready to go.”

“The number one thing is taking time to heal,” Taylor said to NFL.com. “The number two thing is relaxing, just mentally, after the type of season we had. Get healthy, decompress mentally. I’ll be on my feet in no time.”

Though it’s still unclear which quarterback will line up next to him in the backfield, the former Wisconsin Badger looks to be the workhorse running back yet again in 2023.

Behind Taylor, Zack Moss could become the backup tailback on the depth chart.

Acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills on November 1, Moss became the workhorse back once Taylor went down on December 17. In his last four games, Moss tallied 69 carries for 334 yards and a touchdown.

While Moss’ role is still to be determined for 2023, Colts fans should be encouraged that the run game is in good hands with Taylor expected to be 100% by Week 1.