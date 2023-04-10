Colts Urged to Target ‘Totally Misunderstood’ Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts aren’t expected to have the opportunity to select either of the top two quarterbacks — Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud — in 2023 NFL draft.

But according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz of The Score, that should be just fine. That’s because Schultz is encouraging the Colts to target Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

“I like the Colts a lot for him at 4,” Schultz said while making a guest appearance on The Herd on April 10. “They worked him out privately in Lexington. I heard he did a hell of a job.”

Schultz also said that he spoke with former Kentucky and current New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who called Levis a “tremendous leader” and “totally misunderstood.”

Will Levis will visit both the #Titans and #Falcons this week, sources tell @theScore. The former #Kentucky star QB recently worked out for the #Colts in Lexington as well. He’s a projected top 10 pick. Here’s a clip from Friday talking Levis w/@JoyTaylorTalks on @TheHerd. pic.twitter.com/a2ehxq1ICq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 10, 2023

QB Will Levis a ‘Totally Misunderstood’ Leader?

Alleged character issues can be the kiss of death this time of year for incoming NFL rookies. Fortunately for Levis, he has an NFL receiver who played well in a small sample as a rookie vouching for him.

Schultz said on The Herd that Robinson told him everything that Levis does “comes from a good place.” Schultz added that “pretty much anyone around Kentucky” football would say the same thing.

“That tells me everything I need to know about Will Levis,” Schultz said. “He was the kind of guy that you want as the leader of your program.”

Schultz reported that Levis performed well at his private workout with the Colts on April 6.

But unfortunately for Levis, leadership isn’t the only sticking point with his draft stock.

Levis is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the draft, but there are warts in his game that might not be easily corrected,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “Levis’ talent is well worth an investment, but could require a talented quarterback coach and a patient plan to tighten up his mechanics, rebuild his confidence and explore an offensive scheme that best suits him.”

Whether or not the Colts take Levis at No. 4 could depend on how they view his ability to grow and not necessarily how he is as a leader.

Colts’ Options With No. 4 Draft Pick

Young and Stroud are expected to go first and second, respectively, in the 2023 NFL draft. But while the Colts likely won’t land one of the top two signal callers in the class, they still have options at No. 4.

In addition to Levis, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson should be available. Using the No. 4 pick to trade for Lamar Jackson also isn’t off the table.

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reported that the Colts will be wrapping up their rookie quarterback meetings by the end of the Week of April 10. It’s likely that at that point, the organization will make a decision about its future behind center.

Keefer reported that owner Jim Irsay would prefer to draft a quarterback.

“The owner wants the draft-and-develop route, preferring the chance to grow his own while capitalizing on the financial flexibility a young quarterback’s contract affords the team,” wrote Keefer.

But while Irsay will have a small role, head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard are the two that will play the biggest part in choosing the next quarterback for Indianapolis.

If it were up to Schultz, the choice would be Levis.