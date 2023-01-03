Writer Explains Colts’ Biggest Problem Heading Into 2023

Despite allowing 151 points over the last four games, the Indianapolis Colts’ biggest issue heading into the 2023 offseason isn’t the team’s defense, according to The Athletic writer Mike Sando.

In his weekly Pick Six column released on January 2, Sando said based on performance, the Colts’ “problems are isolated in one area”: the offense, who is tied 31st in the NFL in points per game (16.1).

The Colts’ offense was already hitting a steady decline at the time ex-head coach Frank Reich was fired, but the team’s inability to score points has spurred even further under interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s leadership.

Sando also wrote that the Colts’ most recent loss to the New York Giants on January 1 felt like a “new low,” with the organization in “free-fall mode and marked by an erratic owner forcing unsound decisions relating to the coaching staff and quarterback position.”

Heading into Week 18, the Colts have five wins below expectation, according to Sando’s column. The only team that ranks worse is the Denver Broncos, who have 6.5 wins below expectation.

Colts Offense Continues to Stall

Indianapolis’ loss to the Giants was yet another showcase of an inept offense. The Colts also had to make yet another quarterback switch as Nick Foles went down with a rib injury, forcing Sam Ehlinger to play in relief.

No matter who has lined up behind center, the Colts’ struggles have been on display for the league to see all year long.

Sando used on-field performance analytics to determine the Colts’ struggles. Using expected points added, or EPA, as an indicator of the Colts’ faults, he saw a wide margin between the team’s offense and two other units. According to Action Network, EPA is described as an “estimate (of) how many points a team is expected to score on a possession on average given the situation.”

“Viewed this way, we see that the Colts’ offense is entirely responsible for the team plummeting into oblivion,” Sando wrote. “The defense and special teams have produced slightly above average.”

According to the graph Sando attributed, the Colts’ offensive EPA has steadily fallen week by week. The offense’s EPA was about -75 on November 13 (Saturday’s first game at the helm), but has since fallen below the -150 mark.

The defense and special teams, on the other hand, have consistently hovered at or slightly above the league EPA average.

What’s Next For Indy?

Sando wrote that the offense’s troubles are “something to keep in mind when deciding just how far to go with an offseason rebuild.”

It doesn’t require analytics or an EPA graph to notice how quickly things have gone wrong for the Colts this season. Much of the change falls on the decisions owner Jim Irsay has made, but after Week 18, the franchise will attempt to embark on a road to recovery.

The Colts will be in a driver’s seat-type position in the 2023 NFL Draft, as they’ve secured a top-six position at worst. Considering Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis are all highly-coveted quarterback prospects, the Colts could pick or even trade up higher to secure one of those future starters.

How Indianapolis approaches the offseason is to be determined, but it will most likely be with a different head coach and quarterback. Don’t be surprised to see Indianapolis invest in its offensive line in free agency or the draft, too.