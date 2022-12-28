Colts Urged to Re-Sign Veteran Journeyman Defender

The Indianapolis Colts face numerous questions this upcoming offseason, including who will ultimately be tasked with answering those questions as the team’s general manager and head coach.

But Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued that the team shouldn’t think about the decision of whether or not to re-sign veteran defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

“[Chris] Ballard may have to tear down much of the roster in order to build Indianapolis back into a playoff contender,” Knox wrote. “Pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue is one player who deserves to stay.”

Ngakoue has spent just one season in Indianapolis. The Colts traded Rock Ya-Sin for Ngakoue in order to bolster their pass rush in March.

The two-year deal Ngakoue signed with his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, expires at the end of the season.

Projecting Ngakoue’s Value This Offseason

By definition, Ngakoue is a journeyman NFL veteran who has played for five teams over the last four seasons. But everywhere he’s gone, Ngakoue hasn’t posted statistics like a guy who should be having trouble finding a home.

Ngakoue has recorded at least 8.0 sacks in each of his first seven NFL seasons. He’s racked up 65.0 career sacks, 202 combined tackles, including 65 tackles for loss, and 135 quarterback hits in 110 games. He also has 21 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 13 pass defenses and 2 interceptions.

This season, Ngakoue has 9.5 sacks in 15 games. After a bit of a slow start, he has 9.5 sacks, 25 combined tackles, including 7 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits and a forced fumble in the last 13 contests.

With that kind of production, Knox estimated his worth to be about $14.8 million annually with his next deal. Spotrac had the exact same projection — on a four-year contract worth a total of approximately $59.24 million.

With J.J. Watt’s announcement that he will retire at the end of the season, Ngakoue’s value may go up. Ngakoue and Watt were expected to be two of the better free agent options at edge rusher this offseason.

Knox encouraged the Colts to not mess around and sign Ngakoue to a competitive deal.

“The Colts should try to secure him now with an offer in the four-year, $60 million range,” wrote Knox.

How Ngakoue Could Fit With the Colts Long Term

There’s no denying Ngakoue’s ability to pressure the quarterback. Colts fans probably wish Ngakoue posted more sacks in key situations early in the season, but his numbers still speak for themselves.

However, it’s pretty clear Ngakoue is a liability in run defense.

Pro Football Focus has Ngakoue ranked 24th in run defense out of 27 Colts defenders who have received snaps this season.

Among 53 edge rushers who have played at least 50% of his team’s snaps this season, PFF has Ngakoue rated 50th in run defense after 15 games.

The Colts are ranked 20th in run defense entering Week 17. While that’s not far below average, when Indianapolis has been successful at stopping the run in 2022, it’s been because of fellow defensive end Kwity Paye and not Ngakoue.

In Paye’s 10 games this season, the Colts have allowed an average of 104.3 rushing yards per game. During the five games he hasn’t played, the Colts have yielded 158 yards on the ground.

It’s worth wondering if the Colts are going to offer a 27-year-old pass-rushing specialist a four-year contract before what figures to be a rebuilding 2023 season.