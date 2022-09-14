Colts’ Yannick Ngakoue Puts Rival, Former Team on Notice

The visit to TIAA Bank Field in Week 2 is important to the Indianapolis Colts for multiple reasons. But it’s particularly personal for Colts edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

He let the entire NFL become aware of his feelings about Indianapolis’ upcoming matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Twitter.

“This week feels a little different .. Sunday can’t come soon enough!” Ngakoue tweeted.

This week feels a little different .. Sunday can’t come soon enough ! #ForTheShoe 💙 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) September 13, 2022

Ngakoue played four seasons for the Jaguars from 2016-19. In 62 games, he posted 37.5 sacks, 122 combined tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 85 quarterback hits and 14 forced fumbles for Jacksonville.

Ngakoue Seeking Retribution in Jacksonville

The Jaguars drafted Ngakoue in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He made his one and only Pro Bowl in Jacksonville during the 2017 season, as he helped the Jaguars win the AFC South and two playoff games.

In 2017, Ngakoue posted a career-high 12.0 sacks and a league-leading 6 forced fumbles.

The third-round pick continued to be productive, but the Jaguars soured on him and traded him to the Minnesota Vikings prior to the 2020 season. Ngakoue discussed his divorce from the Jaguars with Tyler Dunne of Go Long during this past spring.

“When I felt like I was getting disrespected,” he told Dunne. “I was vocal about it. Which I felt like led to this situation. All these owners know each other. I guess I left a bad taste in peoples’ mouth.”

Ngakoue had an ugly exchange with Tony Khan, the son of Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, on Twitter. That and the trade from Jacksonville has sent Ngakoue’s career into a bit of a tailspin. He has played for 4 teams over the last 3 years.

Now with the Colts, the edge rusher has the opportunity to play Jacksonville twice this season.

Of course, the Colts are also seeking redemption of sorts at TIAA Bank in Week 2. Indianapolis’ 2021 season ended in embarrassing fashion against the Jaguars in Week 18, which led to many of the changes, including trading for quarterback Matt Ryan, the Colts underwent this past offseason.

Ngakoue on a Revenge Tour

With the Colts, Ngakoue will receive the opportunity to play several of his former teams this season. In addition to the Jaguars twice, he will also face the Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders.

After acquiring Ngakoue from the Jaguars, the Vikings flipped the edge rusher at the trade deadline for two draft picks from the Baltimore Ravens. Following the 2020 season, Ngakoue left Baltimore for free agency and signed with the Raiders.

Ngakoue was traded for a third time when the Raiders dealt him to Indianapolis for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

The Colts will visit both Las Vegas and Minnesota this season. First, they will face the Raiders in Week 10 on November 13. The Colts will be in Minneapolis during Week 15.

Ngakoue expressed particular excitement about facing the Raiders when talking with Dunne.

“They’ll see how I feel,” Ngakoue said. “We go to their house. They’ll see why they f***** up.

“They’re going to have to pay. They’ll pay.”

The Jaguars can expect a similar kind of anger and motivation from Ngakoue on September 18 in Week 2.

“The way I feel right now, if you’re in my way? I would be afraid,” said Ngakoue to Dunne.