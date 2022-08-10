Yannick Ngakoue to Use Colts Legend for Weekly Game Plans: Report

New Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has endeared himself to his new organization and fan base in so many ways this offseason. In light of the reported plan Ngakoue has for the 2022 campaign, that will likely continue into the regular season.

Colts beat writer Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reported Ngakoue plans to meet with former Colts four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Robert Mathis throughout the season. In their meetings, Ngakoue will aim to develop specific game plans for each offensive tackle he faces every week.

There really isn’t a former Colts player better that Ngakoue can look to for assistance. Mathis ranks first all time in Colts history with 123.0 sacks, 54 forced fumbles and 141 quarterback hits.

“That’s someone who did it at a high level for a very, very long time, and he did it here,” Ngakoue told Atkins. “You’ve gotta look at the greats and always pick their brains because they paved the way for us, and he might see something I didn’t see.”

Mathis formed a formidable duo with Dwight Freeney on the Colts defense for years. Together, and with Peyton Manning leading the offense, Indianapolis won the Super Bowl following the 2006 season.

Mathis joined the Colts’ Ring of Honor last season.

Ngakoue Fitting Right in With Indianapolis Community

NFL players arriving in new destinations with one-year contracts have rarely endeared themselves to a fan base and community quite like Ngakoue has this offseason.

Staff writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic recently detailed all the ways in which Ngakoue has reached out to the Colts community in a column on August 9. The edge rusher has reportedly done everything from ask his Twitter followers where his mother should sit during games to donating school supplies to teachers in the Indianapolis area.

“Teachers are one of the biggest superheroes we have in this country,” Ngakoue said. “And they chip into their own pockets to make sure that guys coming from my similar background have food, extra things to learn and gain knowledge. I’m just super excited about it.”

Overwhelmed. There is clearly a need in this community (everywhere) for teachers to get simple supplies needed for the classroom. The snacks on lists just to make sure students were eating – I was that kid. As I navigate helping through the season I encourage you to do the same💙 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) August 6, 2022

Ngakoue drew a tremendous response from the teachers that received his donated supplies.

I am emotional tonight! Thank you so much @YannickNgakoue! Your generosity and love for our Indiana communities means so much to so many people! Thank you for loving our students and supporting us teachers! 🌟 #91 #indianapoliscolts #ColtsNation #ittakesavillage #southviewstars pic.twitter.com/eaa9CMBW7b — Mrs. Eads (@MrsEads_SVE) August 7, 2022

THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! My students and I are so appreciative of your support and this very kind gesture! I can’t wait to show my students tomorrow! #gocolts @YannickNgakoue https://t.co/rerGJuflD6 pic.twitter.com/vT7jH9rR0k — Jennifer Bishop (@mrsbishopgce) August 7, 2022

No email notice, but received a random knock on the door on this fine Sunday. Proud member of #ColtsNation 🙏🏾 https://t.co/WPTDFdJbxv pic.twitter.com/ZIb5CmpAof — Teacher Teezus 🍎 (@_Each1_Teach1_) August 7, 2022

Just had a special delivery from @YannickNgakoue – helping local educators clear their list! My wife @bethsmall is extremely grateful #ForTheShoe Looks like I’m in the market for #91 jersey this year. 😉 pic.twitter.com/VyAv1MHlpw — eddie small (@smallindiana) August 7, 2022

Ngakoue working with Mathis will only continue to endear the new edge rusher to Indianapolis.

Only three players recorded more seasons with the Colts than Mathis did (13 years), and just two of them called Indianapolis home. Mathis was very popular during his playing career and is in the conversation as one of the best defenders in franchise history since the move to Indianapolis.

Ngakoue told Atkins that he “will hope he and Mathis can connect” on using speed to pressure the quarterback.

New Pass Rushing Duo in Indianapolis

Mathis and Freeney were one of the top pass rushing duos of the 2000s. Playing together from 2003-12, the pair each recorded at least 10 sacks in a season four times. On top of that, they combined for 20 or more sacks in two other campaigns.

In retirement, they sit right next to each other at Nos. 26 and 27 on the all-time sacks list.

It will be hard to reach the Mathis-Freeney level of success, but the Colts may have their next great pass rushing duo now on the roster in Ngakoue and second-year edge Kwity Paye. A lot of executives and members of the media are expecting a breakout campaign from Paye.

Interestingly, Ngakoue is not signed beyond this season. But if he impresses this season as much as he has off the field this summer, it will be extremely hard for the Colts not to re-sign him.