Adult Site Makes Unusual XXX Offer To NBA, James Harden Amid COVID-19

The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin on December 22.

Unlike the conclusion of the 2019-20 NBA season which took place at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, teams will play games at home arenas and will travel to other arena. But, there will be no playing of games in fron front of fans until further notice.

NBA players can’t go to strip clubs & in an email adult webcam site IsMyGirl, has formally extended an offer to NBA and its players to partner with the site to help keep players away from strip clubs and Instagram models by interacting with some of the hottest models online. pic.twitter.com/gUviFnh8VV — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 7, 2020

The NBA and players will have strict protocols to follow as outlined in a 158-page memo which includes protocol for COVID-19 testing.

“It is likely that some staff, players and other participants in the 2020-21 season nonetheless will test positive or contract COVID-19,” read the memo.

“Particularly as the virus remains prevalent in particular team markets and surrounding communities.”

The memo also notes that players will be allowed to eat outside their hotel while on the road only if they’ll be dining at a restaurant approved by the NBA, outdoors or indoors in a “fully privatized” space.

In the memo sent to all 30 NBA teams, the league states that violations of the safety protocols could result in penalties like “fines, suspensions, adjustment or loss of draft choices, and/or game forfeiture,” the memo says. Players may be asked to quarantine and could be subject to a pay adjustment for any games missed.

NBA players are prohibited from going to bars or clubs in new Covid-19 safety protocols.

As a result, adult site, IsMyGirl has issued a pitch to the NBA.

Per an e-mail this afternoon:

Over the weekend it was announced that Houston Rockets player, James Harden, missed the first practice of the season due to a break of COVID-19 protocols, reportedly attending a party at strip club. The NBA is cracking down on players who break COVID-19 protocols as the season starts and if players can’t keep away from the strip clubs during the season, it will cause a big problem for teams. IsMyGirl, a premium platform for adult models to monetize their sexy content, would like to formally extend an offer to the NBA to partner with the site to help keep players away from strip clubs and Instagram models. By interacting with some of the hottest models online, players they can ensure that their needs will be satisfied while still complying with the strict COVID-19 protocols. And if you’re like James Harden, a player known to succeed in cities with the best strip clubs, the players performance may actually improve the more they use the site. I’d love to connect you with IsMyGirl’s CEO, Evan Seinfeld, who can talk more about the offer to the league. Would you like to set up a call or share questions over email? Let me know.

This isn’t the first time invitations like that have been offer to the NBA. During the NBA bubble in the summer, adult entertainment site, Cams.com, offered players, coaches and others a ‘free experience’ after the league issued a 113-page health and safety memo detailing the protocols that would take be in place to combat the coronavirus and ensure the safety of those involved.

That mandate included approved visitors.