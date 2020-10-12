Jeff Van Gundy Boldly Reveals Why Dwight Howard Earned Hall of Fame Nod

Los Angeles Lakers center and NBA Champion Dwight Howard is for sure a Naismith Hall of Famer.

Dwight Howard is still a Hall of Famer, right? The Lakers big man told me he was. 😉 pic.twitter.com/DgXz68Yxvg — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 22, 2020

Jeff Van Gundy affirms it, too. “It’s without question that he’s a Hall of Famer,” Van Gundy told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I think that he had such a remarkable start to his career and you know, without question during his prime, he was a Top 3 player at his position and he had a major back injury and… frankly, he lost his way. And he lost his way because he became very, very selfish about the ball and him wanting to have the ball more for post up opportunities where you know, the game was trending in a different way and his talents were not quite what they once were. And so, it’s really fun to watch him rediscover a commitment to a team. For so long… that 5 or 6-year period, he just seemed like he cared less about team results and more about individual results. Now, you know; he’s taken a step back individually and here he is benefitting.”

LIVE with Jeff Van GundyESPN's Jeff Van Gundy joins us LIVE to talk about the NBA Finals and more! 2020-10-01T23:33:11Z

The first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, Howard, an Olympic gold medalist made a trip to the 2009 NBA Finals where the Magic were defeated by a Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers. A five-time All-Defensive Team member, three time NBA Defensive PLayer of the Year Award recipient and Slam Dunk Contest winner.

Howard finally won the big trophy Sunday night alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JR Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Guided by head coach, Frank Vogel and assistants in Phil Handy and Jason Kidd, the Lakers defeated the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat 4-2 in the NBA Finals in their best of seven series.

“I think I’ve done an excellent job of playing basketball my whole life,” Dwight Howard told me via Scoop B Radio.

“My resume is something that, you know, I don’t really have to speak for. I’m happy that I’ve had the opportunity to play basketball. So, I think I’ve done an excellent job of playing and I don’t know.

“I mean it’s not up to me. But I think one day I’ll get the recongition that I deserve. Until then I’m going to continue to get better, continue to smile and contunue to enjoy life.”