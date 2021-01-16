Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams Sends Strong Message on Bills

Josh Allen is trying to lead the Buffalo Bills to a Super Bowl and his girlfriend Brittany Williams has a lot of confidence in the team. After the Bills’ Wild Card win over the Colts, Williams took to Instagram to post a celebratory message along with photos of herself at the game decked out in Buffalo gear.

“Thank you, next…. 💙😂,” Williams said.

Allen and Williams grew up together in Firebaugh, California but did not start dating until they were in college, per NewYorkUpstate.com. Williams called Allen her “8 year old crush” during an Instagram post celebrating their first anniversary in March 2018.

“My 8 year old crush became my boyfriend a few years later 😏🖤 i love you! #1yeardown #bae,” Williams noted.

Allen to Williams: ‘You Deserve It All’

Allen is not as active on social media as Williams but still posts the occasional picture of the couple. The Bills quarterback sent a heartfelt message to Williams on her birthday back in 2019.

“Happy Burt-Day Beautiful!” Allen noted on Instagram. “🐐 year never looked so good ❤️🔥 You deserve it all, I love you! Please help me in wishing a happy birthday to the one and only 🤘🏼”

A year later, Williams returned the favor by posting a sweet message to Allen along with a photo from one of the Bills’ practices. Williams praised Allen for making “life so much fun.”

“Happy 24th birthday babe!!” Williams said. “You make life so much fun 🤍 let’s make it the best year yet. love you 🤞🏼”

Williams Is a Pilates Instructor

We are extremely excited to team up with @brittwilllll to begin a new Pilates program beginning October 17th! Registration for our first class opens tonight at 7PM ET! pic.twitter.com/nkuFQGnVj3 — The Conor J. Long Foundation (@CJLFoundation) October 3, 2020

Williams is a pilates instructor and recently partnered with The Conor J. Long Foundation to teach classes. Williams retweeted a message from the foundation describing the month-long program.

“The Conor J. Long Foundation is excited to partner with Pilates Instructor Brittany Williams to provide a program for all ages that practices mindfulness,” the statement read. “Over the next month, this program will be constructed to relax the body and mind while lowering stress levels through Pilates.”

Allen Played Quarterback at Wyoming, While Williams Was a Fresno State Cheerleader

The couple is college sweethearts but has a unique story given they did not attend the same university. Williams was a cheerleader at Fresno State, the school where Allen wanted to play but did not get recruited. Ernie Rodriguez was Allen’s offensive coordinator at Reedley College and discussed how Fresno State passed on the quarterback multiple times.

“I wish you could have been a fly on the wall during our coaches meetings,” Rodriguez told The Athletic. “When we were doing everything we could to convince those guys over at Fresno State at least to let him walk on, and they said, ‘Nope! He’s not good enough.’”

Allen may not have been a top recruit, but his play at Wyoming allowed the quarterback to turn himself into a highly-touted NFL prospect. Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl had quite the recruiting pitch for Allen.

“He looked me straight in the eye and said, ‘We went all around the country and there’s only one quarterback we want and that’s your son. He’s going to be the face of our program,'” Allen’s father Joel Allen told ESPN.

READ NEXT: Drew Brees’ Wife Brittany Changes Stance on NFL Players Kneeling