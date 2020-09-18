Chiefs Declare Status of Charvarius Ward, 2 Others Against Chargers

Getty Images Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward has been declared out for Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who have won 11 of the last 12 matchups with the Los Angeles Chargers dating back to 2014, will be without three key defenders on Sunday, including one of their starting cornerbacks.

During his Friday afternoon press conference, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid announced that CB Charvarius Ward, DE Alex Okafor and DT Khalen Saunders have all been ruled out for the team’s Week 2 matchup.

