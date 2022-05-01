Chiefs 2022 UDFA Tracker: 3-Year Defensive Captain Headlines 7 Signings

Just like that, the long-awaited NFL draft weekend has ended, but the rookie class isn’t complete. The Kansas City Chiefs selected a total of 10 players this April and now general manager Brett Veach will add to that group in free agency.

Before we get into the UDFAs, a final look at the Chiefs 2022 draft class in its entirety:

That’s a total of five defensive backs and seven defensive players in general as the Chiefs made a strong effort to rebuild that side of the football.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Chiefs Undrafted Free-Agent Signings

Jack Cochrane, linebacker, South Dakota

Former South Dakota LB Jack Cochrane is signing with the #Chiefs, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

NFL insider Tom Pelissero announced the linebacker’s arrival just after the NFL draft. Cochrane was a fifth-year senior and four-year starter with over 300 total tackles during his collegiate career. He also added some diversity to his game with five sacks and six interceptions.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein scouted Cochrane as a WILL linebacker, touting his “explosive lateral quickness and a nose for the football.” The three-time team captain “has enough man- and zone-cover talent to offer three-down backup potential” as a UDFA.

Tayon Fleet-Davis, running back, Maryland

Tayon Fleet-Davis (Maryland) signing with the Chiefs, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022

Fleet-Davis didn’t see heavy usage until 2021, so he has fresh legs despite a five-year career at Maryland. He’s a dual-threat back that had over 1,000 scrimmage yards last year (721 rushing yards).

The 6-foot runner is an interesting flyer for the Chiefs due to the lack of wear and tear. Pro Football Network reporter Aaron Wilson announced his signing.

Mike Rose, linebacker, Iowa State

To K.C.‼️ Mike Rose is heading to the @Chiefs! 🌪🚨🌪 pic.twitter.com/oVCioF3OVs — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) April 30, 2022

Another linebacker for Steve Spagnuolo to get his hands on. Rose will join Chenal and Cochrane for this rookie class and provide depth behind Willie Gay and Nick Bolton.

A four-year contributor for Iowa State, the SAM linebacker accumulated over 320 total tackles with 41 for a loss (49 games). He also chipped in with 8.5 sacks and six interceptions. Zierlein called him a “physical blitzer” but a “liability in coverage.” He concluded: “Rose has a chance to become a backup 4-3 Sam or 3-4 inside linebacker but his lack of pursuit speed could hinder his upward mobility.”

Dustin Crum, quarterback, Kent State

The #Chiefs are signing Kent State QB Dustin Crum, per source. Crum threw for 3,187 yards and 20 TDs in 2021. Training camp competition for Patrick Mahomes 👀#NFLDraft @TheDraftNetwork — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) May 1, 2022

Another quarterback is joining the roster — at least for training camp. The Kent State product threw for 3,187 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021, as reported by Justin M of The Draft Network when he signed.

A three-year starter in college, Crum doesn’t take a ton of chances according to Zierlein, but may not have the skill set to be more aggressive. He concluded: “He’s courageous both inside and outside the pocket and helps himself as a runner, but may not have enough talent as a passer to play in the league.”

Gene Pryor, offensive line, Hawaii

Chiefs agreed to terms with undrafted rookie free agent OL Gene Pryor out of Hawaii, per source. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) May 1, 2022

Pryor’s signing was reported by Herbie Teope. He’s 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, and NFL Draft Buzz scouted that he “could develop into a solid backup and eventual starter in the NFL.”

They touted his NFL awareness but noted that he must eventually improve anchor strength and foot speed.

Jerrion Ealy, running back, Ole Miss

The #Chiefs are signing Ole Miss RB Jerrion Ealy as a UDFA, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) May 1, 2022

Doug Kyed first reported the Ealy signing. He had between 720 and 770 rushing yards in each of his three seasons at Ole Miss and caught 32 passes in 2021 for another 218 yards.

He also had seven or more total touchdowns in each of his three campaigns. Zierlein scouted him as a “smaller but talented running back with legitimate versatility to wear a variety of hats for a team.” His ability as a pass-catcher and kick returner could earn him a roster spot if all goes well this summer.

Trevor Begue, wide receiver, UIW

Begue started his career with McNeese and transferred to UIW. He finished the 2021 season with 46 receptions and 620 yards, plus three touchdowns.

The wide receiver had a career season with McNeese in 2019, with 55 catches for 827 yards and 10 touchdowns. Begue confirmed his signing on Twitter.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Chiefs Tryouts & Camp Invites

Devin Darrington, running back, Virginia

#UVA/#Harvard RB Devin Carrington received an invite to the #Chiefs’ rookie minicamp, per sources. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) April 30, 2022

First sourced as Devin Carrington by NFL reporter Matt Lombardo, the running back invite is actually for Devin Darrington. The 5-foot-9 rusher began at Harvard and transferred to Virginia as Veach continues to bring fresh legs into camp at running back.

Kendrick Price, wide receiver, Northwestern State

.@NSUDemonsFB Kendrick Price @KendrickPrice24 invited to Kansas City Chiefs' rookie minicamp, per a league source per @AaronWilson_NFL pic.twitter.com/2J6AefLasG — NSU Demons Fans (@NSUDemonsFans) May 1, 2022

A wide receiver invite also went out to Price, of Northwestern State University. NSU Demon Fans confirmed the report by Wilson.

The 6-foot-2 pass-catcher weighs 205 pounds. He told NFL Draft Diamonds that he is a “cerebral player with a great knowledge of the game.” Price compared his skill set to that of Cooper Kupp.

Qua Brown, safety, Southern Illinois

Former @UHSTitansFB and Southern Illinois DB Qua Brown invited to Chiefs rookie minicamp https://t.co/vWrkk0Shs6 — Chris Boyle (@ChrisBoyleDBNJ) May 1, 2022

Brown himself first tweeted out “OPPORTUNITY… LET’S WORK!” Later confirmed by USA Today Sports reporter Chris Boyle as a minicamp invite. The defensive back is 5-foot-11 and told NFL Draft Diamonds that his best quality is his work ethic, passion and drive to win.