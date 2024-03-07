Chiefs a Landing Spot for 5-Time Pro Bowl CB Worth $109 Million

The Kansas City Chiefs could be in the cornerback market if they trade L’Jarius Sneed after franchise-tagging him on March 4.

That’s why PFF’s Brad Spielberger believes the Chiefs, as well as the Detroit Lions, are one of the top landing spots for pending free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

“Here, we highlight two teams that like to play press-man coverage, made their respective conference championship game, and could use the help at cornerback (especially if L’Jarius Sneed is traded),” Spielberger wrote on March 6. “These are simple fits for Gilmore, who is still playing at a high level.”

What to Know About Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore, 33, is entering his 13th NFL season and is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He started his career as a first-round pick — 10th overall — of the Buffalo Bills in 2012 and has lived up to his draft stock ever since.

After five strong years in Buffalo to start his career, Gilmore took his play to another level when he joined the New England Patriots in 2017. He earned four of his Pro Bowl nods and both All-Pro nods while with the Patriots, and was named the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Though he has played for three different teams over the last three seasons — the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, and Dallas Cowboys respectively — Gilmore has maintained a high level of play despite being well into his 30s.

During the 2023 season in Dallas, Gilmore allowed 54.9% of targets thrown his way to be caught, which was the lowest percentage he has allowed since his DPOY campaign in 2019 (49.0%), according to PFF.

Does Stephon Gilmore Make Sense for Chiefs?

According to Spotrac’s calculated market value, Gilmore is worth a one-year, $11.1 million contract. During his NFL career, Gilmore has earned a total of $109.4 million.

Though the scheme fit makes sense, Kansas City’s roster-building strategy doesn’t align with adding a player like Gilmore.

Adding through the draft and developing young, cheap talent is how the secondary has operated successfully during the team’s dynasty run over the last several years. Not by adding pricey veterans.

Gilmore, who is no doubt still talented but is on the wrong side of 30 and comes with a sizable price tag, is better suited for a team built differently than the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

If Sneed is traded, expect Kansas City to address the cornerback room through the draft.

Insider: Chiefs Believe Sneed Can Net 1st-Rounder

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini revealed on The Athletic Football Show on March 6 that the Chiefs believe they can get a first-round pick in exchange for Sneed in a trade.

Whoa. Just heard @DMRussini say on the Athletic Football Show that the Chiefs believe L’Jarius Sneed can net them a first-round pick. A lot of estimates had a second coming back, so that would be HUGE if they can indeed pull it off. — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) March 7, 2024

This is significant because Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer set the bar at a second-round pick for Sneed in a trade when he tried to gauge Sneed’s value in his NFL Combine takeaways article on March 4.

According to USA Today’s Tyler Dragon on March 5, the Minnesota Vikings, Colts, Tennessee Titans, Patriots, Lions, Atlanta Falcons, and Jacksonville Jaguars have expressed interest in Sneed.

With the March 13 start date for free agency right around the corner, Sneed appears to have a robust market, which bodes well for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.