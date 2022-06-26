Ex-Chiefs QB Alex Smith Reveals Major Health Update on Daughter

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith shared a major health update regarding his daughter, Sloane, via his Instagram on June 25.

“On May 10th, Sloane was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms,” Smith wrote. “She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy.

“The 10 hour procedure was the most excruciating time of our lives. A clock has never moved so slowly. The incredible neurosurgeons @stanfordchildrens did a miraculous job and were able to remove 100% of the tumor.”

The good news is that Sloane is recovering very well post-surgery.

“All we know is what is most important—and that’s SLOANE,” Smith continued. “She has healed from surgery. Back to her bubbly self. Singing, dancing, laughing and feeling good.”

Twitter Reacts to Smith’s Post

Twitter users reacted to Smith’s Instagram update, which was shared by Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

“Many prayers for Alex and his family, who’ve already been through so much. KC Chiefs fans will always hold him in a high regard,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Boy, this family has been through some major things medical-wise! We know this family can endure a lot. Prayers sent!” another user wrote.

“If she’s as tough as her old man she’ll be fine. But a prayer couldn’t hurt,” another user wrote.

“Been there. It’s a tough procedure that will affect her for her entire life. Hoping for the best,” another user wrote.

Former Chiefs OL Quickly Signed by Patriots: Report

In other Chiefs-related news: former Kansas City center Darryl Williams signed with the New England Patriots, according to Jordan Schultz on June 17.

Williams, 25, went undrafted in 2020 after three years as a reserve at Mississippi State. The Chiefs signed him in early 2021, waived him in August, and then added him to the practice squad in September, which is where he stayed for the remainder of the 2021 season.

On June 14, Williams was waived by Kansas City so the organization could make room for veteran running back Jerick McKinnon, who they re-signed to a one-year deal.

Williams will battle during the 2022 preseason for a spot on New England’s 53-man roster or practice squad come September.

Chiefs Re-Sign Key Special Teamer as Minicamp Closes

The Chiefs made a flurry of roster moves following the final day of mandatory minicamp on June 16. They signed wide receiver Aaron Parker and re-signed defensive back Chris Lammons. They also waived defensive back Luq Barcoo and waived-injured receiver Matthew Sexton, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

The #Chiefs roster moves I did not mention yesterday: – waived DB Luq Barcoo & WR Matthew Sexton

The most notable move among the transactions is the return of Lammons. The last we heard about Lammons was when he was charged back in February for a battery base involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend.

Lammons turned himself in for a “walk through” booking at the Clark County Detention Center, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal on February 17.

Court records obtained by LVJR showed that Lammons was charged with “a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery.” Lammons, along with Kamara and the two other defendants, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, was originally scheduled to appear in court on March 16, but the court date has been postponed twice and is now set to take place on Aug. 1, according to the Associated Press.

Lammons is now in his third season with the Chiefs after entering the league undrafted in 2019 and playing one season with the Miami Dolphins. During his time in the NFL, Lammons has been a core special teamer, earning over 75% of his snaps on the field on special teams, according to Pro Football Reference.