Analyst Urges Chiefs to Cut $30 Million Playoff Hero After 1 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the 2023 offseason with under $1 million in cap space, which means some cap-saving maneuvers will be made by the front office so the team can sign more talent.

While the Chiefs can adjust some of its current player contracts to free up cap space, one analyst suggests that the defending Super Bowl champions should part ways with its highest-paid wide receiver after just one season in Kansas City.

“Marquez Valdes-Scantling wasn’t terrible during his first year with the Chiefs, but he wasn’t particularly good either,” David Latham of Last Word on Sports wrote. “While he probably will return for the 2023 season, there is no denying that Valdes-Scantling is not a special talent, and the Chiefs can do better. If they designate him as a post-June 1st cut, the team can save $9 million in cap space. If the team needs to pinch pennies, they could probably be able to cut Valdes-Scantling, sign a similar player like Darius Slayton, and have a little bit of money left over.”

Chiefs Won’t Cut Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Though cutting Marquez Valdes-Scantling pre-June 1st would save the Chiefs money, cutting him likely isn’t in Kansas City’s offseason plans.

During the 2022-23 regular season, MVS caught 42 passes on 81 targets for 687 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. While his regular season stats weren’t anything to write home about, it was Valdes-Scantling’s playoff efforts that really make him worthy of keeping around.

During the Chiefs’ AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, MVS had 6 catches for 116 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. In a low-scoring game with a Super Bowl appearance on the line, MVS rose to the occasion and had arguably one of the best games of his career.

Producing at a high level in the AFC Championship speaks volumes about Valdes-Scantling’s value to the Chiefs.

Valdes-Scantling’s chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes grew over the course of the season, which was evident during the AFC Title Game when he tied tight end Travis Kelce for the team lead in targets (8). Another offseason in Kansas City’s system will only benefit MVS, 28, who will continue to have a Hall of Fame offensive mind in Andy Reid and a superstar quarterback by his side. Because of that, there’s very little chance that the Chiefs will move on from Valdes-Scantling after just one season.

Instead, the Chiefs will likely opt to cut other players and/or adjust some of their current player contracts to free up cap space.

MVS Announces Charity Softball Game

Marquez Valdes-Scantling announced on February 20 that he will be hosting a charity softball game that will support his newly created Humble Beginning Foundation.

Go get the tickets and come out to hang with the guys. Watch the home run derby, see the world champs compete at a different sport. Oh and also get some autographs. https://t.co/2Pjt0fEYn9 — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) February 20, 2023

The softball will be a 7-inning matchup between the Chiefs’ offensive and defensive players. The game will take place on Friday, June 9 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets to attend the game are available on the Humble Beginnings Foundation website.

The Humble Beginnings Foundation was started to “help individuals in economically disadvantaged areas receive aid and resources to better themselves physically, mentally and emotionally,” according to the website.

“I’m super excited to be able to give back to the community,” Valdes-Scantling told KSHB 41 News of his new foundation.