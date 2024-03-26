Andy Reid Breaks Silence on Chiefs Signing WR Hollywood Brown

Speaking to the media at the NFL’s Annual League Meetings, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacted to the Chiefs signing wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on March 18.

“Yeah, I think Marquise (Brown) gives you the speed element on the outside or inside, for that matter,” Reid said, via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports on March 25. “He’s played in all of the different spots. I think he’s a smart kid. He’ll complement Rashee (Rice) and Trav (Travis Kelce), I think, well. Then, he’s had some productive years, right? So, I’d invite that in.”

Though Brown, 27, has had several productive years in the NFL, he has missed eight games over the last two seasons due to injury and has battled through injuries while on the field as well. So, that’s naturally something Reid wants to see improve during Brown’s time in KC.

“I gotta see how he does. I think his main thing is just staying healthy. It’s been an issue up to this point,” Reid said, according to Kerr. “He looks like he’s in great shape. He’s in a good frame of mind.

“He’s coming into a good, strong group there. I think he can add something to that room.”

Contract Details for Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown

Brown’s one-year deal with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions is for one-year, $7 million and is worth up to a maximum of $11 million.

According to Over The Cap, Brown’s deal includes $6.5 million guaranteed. Brown earn more money through per-game active bonuses ($14,750 per game for a max of $250,000), touchdown incentives ($500,000 for 5 TDs, $750,000 for 7 TDs, $1 million for 7 TDs), playing time incentives ($500,000 if he plays 45% of the snaps, $625,000 for 52.5% snap share, $750,000 for 60% snap share, $1.5 million for 75% snap share), and receiving yards incentives ($500,000 for 500 receiving yards, $625,000 for 625 yards, $750,000 for 750 yards, $1.5 million for 1,000 yards).

If Brown reaches all of the incentives in his contract, then he will be well worth the $11 million the Chiefs will have to pay him for the 2024 season.

Patrick Mahomes Talks Hollywood Brown at 101 Awards

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke about Hollywood Brown at the 101 Awards.

“I’ve been impressed by how hungry he’s been,” Mahomes said via PJ Green of Fox 4 in Kansas City on March 22. “You can tell he wants it — he wants to win. Obviously, he wants to do good, everybody wants to do good. But you can tell that he wants to be a part of something special — part of greatness.”

Brown is a receiver who is capable of playing out wide and in the slot, and can win at all three levels of the field but succeeds the most on intermediate and deep routes.

According to Matt Harmon of Reception Perception, the routes Brown had the highest success rate with during the 2023 season among the ones he ran the most were out routes (88.9%), post routes (81.5%), dig routes (79.5%), and curl routes (78%).

Kansas City’s offense struggles to consistently make plays downfield during the 2023 season. But Reid and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy should be able to scheme up ways to get Brown open downfield, which will help fix that issue in 2024.

Brown joins a receiver room in Kansas City that consists of Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Montrell Washington, Cornell Powell, Justyn Ross, Shi Smith, Anthony Miller, and Jacob Copeland.