Chiefs’ Andy Reid Explains WR Mecole Hardman’s Demotion

After starting the season as the Kansas City Chiefs‘ No. 2 wide receiver, Mecole Hardman has taken a backseat to other pass-catchers on the depth chart. And it’s to the point where he apparently has taken a full-on demotion based on his Week 13 snap count.

In Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Hardman played his lowest offensive snap count of the season, which was nearly half of what he had typically played in a game up until that point in the season (24). In Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys, Hardman’s snap count was half of what it was in Week 10 (12). Coming out of the bye week, Hardman registered a new season-low snap count on offense in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos (9), per Pro Football Reference.

This apparent demotion on offense has been paired with a demotion on special teams, as Hardman took a backseat to cornerback Mike Hughes as the primary punt returner in Week 11, which was the first time in Hardman’s NFL career that he didn’t play a single special teams snap.

The word “apparent” keeps being used in reference to Hardman’s demotion on offense because, well, if you ask head coach Andy Reid, the steady decline in playing time for Hardman is just a matter of circumstance.

Reid on Hardman: Sometimes Those Things Happen

When asked why Hardman’s role has diminished on offense following Kansas City’s 22-9 victory over the Broncos in Week 13, Big Red downplayed it.