Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes Provide Updates After Nasty Hit

A bad situation quickly turned worse for the Kansas City Chiefs late in the team’s 27-3 blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.

In what The Athletic’s Nate Taylor described as ” the Chiefs’ worst lost in the Patrick Mahomes era,” Kansas City’s star quarterback exited the game with help from teammates and the training staff after taking a hit to the head from Titans 305-pound DT Jeffery Simmons while escaping a sack in the fourth quarter.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took a nasty hit on 4th & 18. Slow to get up, and had several teammates helping him get off the field. Not good. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/0cel52nhSe — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 24, 2021

Mahomes cleared concussion protocol shortly after exiting the field, according to the CBS broadcast, and was seen talking to head coach Andy Reid on the sideline minutes with just minutes left in the game.

Reid Provides Update on Mahomes’ Status

During his October 24 postgame press conference, the Chiefs head coach provided an update on the Mahomes situation.

According to ESPN beat reporter Adam Teicher, Reid confirmed that the 26-year-old was cleared by NFL officials of the league’s concussion protocol and that it was his decision to pull Mahomes from the game.

Andy Reid said Mahomes cleared concussion protocol and that it was his choice to remove him from game — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) October 24, 2021

Reid later added of Mahomes, who completed just 20 of 35 passes for 206 yards and an interception before exiting, “He’s trying to make things happen. We’re all part of it. I’ve got to dial better things,” via Taylor.

Reid also acknowledged that Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones injured his groin and safety Tyrann Mathieu banged up his ribs, however, the severity of either injury is not yet known.

Mahomes Expects to Play in Week 8, Takes Heat for Loss

During his time at the podium, Mahomes told reporters, “I feel fine now,” and that he does not expect to miss any time.

“I feel fine now. It was fourth down, so I was kind of getting held up and instead of going down, I tried to throw the ball. And obviously, y’all saw the hit. I kind of took my time getting up, but I felt fine. You have to kind of go through those things, the protocol things, but did everything I needed to do to be here right now [at the podium],” Mahomes said, via KC Star columnist Vahe Gregorian.

“I have full memory of the play. It was just, you get hit pretty hard and sometimes you just want to lay there. Plus it was fourth down and I knew kind of the game was at the end there. So it was a disappointing day and a disappointing way to end it.”

Mahomes on emerging from concussion protocol: pic.twitter.com/zVxUUHljx4 — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) October 24, 2021

The dismal showing dropped the Chiefs to 3-4 on the year and marked the first start of Mahomes’ career in which Kansas City failed to score a touchdown of any kind, a streak that dated back to Week 11 of the 2017 season, a 12-9 overtime loss to the New York Giants.

Next up for the Chiefs will be a Week 8 primetime game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 1 against those same Giants (2-5).

“I want to win. At the end of the day, I just want to win. … It’s been rainbows and flowers and awesome for these last few years, but when you want to build something substantial, something great you’re going to go through parts like this,” Mahomes said.

