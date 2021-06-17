Andy Reid Breaks Silence on Le’Veon Bell’s Critical Comments & Apology

Six days after former Kansas City Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell made waves with a critical Instagram comment suggesting he’d retire before ever playing for Andy Reid again, the veteran head coach addressed the issue head on.

Asked for his reaction to the situation during his final minicamp media availability on Thursday, June 17, Reid took the high road.

“Listen, I really enjoyed my time with him here,” Reid told reporters. “I appreciated the way he handled things and did his business. He had some productive downs for us. I’m pulling for him in the future. That’s how I roll. [If] people say things, they say things — I move on. I wish him the best.”





Bell Reveals Reason for Problem in Limited Twitter Apology

With his name all over the headlines, the 29-year-old free agent running back attempted to clarify his stance on Twitter on Sunday, June 13. Bell began a string of five tweets by revealing he has a “personal problem” with the ninth-year Chiefs coach.

“I said what I said & I don’t regret at all what I said…for those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that’s fine…you have your right! just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me,” Bell wrote.

I said what I said & I don’t regret at all what I said…for those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that’s fine…you have your right! just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

After sharing that he enjoyed “just about everything in KC” during his brief stint last season, Bell offered an apology of sorts — albeit a very specific one.

“I’m not about to get all into depth on why I feel the way I do, but I have my right to feel the way I feel…the ONLY thing I would change is commenting how i really felt on social media…,” Bell continued. “I’ll admit that’s somethin I could’ve and should’ve kept to myself & I apologize about that and that only… but I don’t regret what I said, because that’s how I feel…so you can love me or hate me, I’m gonna be fine regardless … I’m just giving you a small version from my point of view on why I said what I said …”

I’ll admit that’s somethin I could’ve and should’ve kept to myself & I apologize about that and that only… but I don’t regret what I said, because that’s how I feel… — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

Bell seemingly took a separate shot at Reid and former New York Jets head coach Adam Gase in a separate May 27 Twitter string, telling a fan, “I probably need to play for a defensive minded head coach instead of these offensive minded guru’s.”

In nine games (two starts) in the Chiefs’ top-ranked offense, Bell managed 353 scrimmage yards (254 rushing) and two touchdowns on 76 touches (13 receptions) working in tandem with first-round rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Even with Reid rooting for his future success, the former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro remains unsigned as teams across the NFL wrap up mandatory minicamps and break before the start of training camp in July.

