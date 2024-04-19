Ex-NFL HC Makes Bold Prediction on Andy Reid’s Eventual Retirement

Ahead of every Kansas City Chiefs playoff outing in recent years, head coach Andy Reid gets some variation of the same question. Are you considering retirement at the conclusion of the season?

And every time a reporter asks, Reid gives a similar jokey response about how he doesn’t feel as old as he looks — or something of that nature. On March 7, the Chiefs HC was very candid about the eventual reason that he’ll end up calling it quits during an interview with Rich Eisen: His grandkids.

However, former Atlanta Falcons two-time NFC South champion head coach Mike Smith had a different theory on when Reid will hang up the clipboard while speaking exclusively with Betway.com.

“I don’t know how much longer he’s going to go but I don’t anticipate him stepping out before [Patrick] Mahomes does,” Smith told Betway Insider on April 12.

Predicting: “He’s going to stay right where he is as long as Mahomes is there. If Patrick decides he wants to retire early, then Andy may consider retiring but people don’t realize coach Reid is a grinder. He loves the preparation as much as the competition. He’s the mad scientist and we see it with all the Andy Reid signature plays which they run in pivotal moments.”

Keep in mind, Mahomes is only 29 in September!

Finally, Smith asked himself — “Could [Reid] coach for 10 more years?” Answering: “I think he could.”

Former Falcons HC Mike Smith Explains Why Andy Reid Will Coach Chiefs Longer Than People Think

This wasn’t just an uneducated guess by Smith. The former colleague and competitor of Reid laid out a few reasons why he believes Big Red will end up coaching a lot longer than people think.

One, it’s hard to leave when the good times are rolling.

“The Chiefs have dominated the decade so far,” Smith noted. “The key to winning multiple Lombardi trophies is having the right quarterback and Andy’s obviously got that in Patrick Mahomes.”

Two, Reid is climbing the all-time charts for head coaching wins, if he cares about that sort of thing — and even the humblest of people would to some extent.

“He’s the only coach to win 100 games with two different teams,” Smith pointed out during the interview with Betway Insider. “Right now, he’s sitting with the fourth most victories as an NFL head coach. He trails [first-ranked] Don Shula by 63 wins.”

And finally, coaching is what he lives for. As Reid has admitted many times, he doesn’t have many other hobbies.

“He’s not going to want to go play golf or go fish,” Smith voiced. “I don’t think that will ever happen. He’ll want to coach as long as he can and he’s very good at it.” And as the former Falcons HC reminded: “[Reid] hasn’t missed a beat even at 66.”

Of course, Smith’s prediction of Reid coaching out Mahomes’ entire career isn’t necessarily fact, but one thing is a guarantee. “When he does decide to retire, five years later there’s going to be a place for him in Canton, no doubt,” Smith declared.

That theory already appears to be set in stone.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach Says Top-15 NFL Draft Trade Would Require Andy Reid’s Approval

With the NFL draft just around the corner, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach addressed the media.

Although Veach has handled most personnel decisions over the past few years — according to Reid himself — the front office executive did admit that one blockbuster move would require his HC’s approval. And Clark Hunt’s too.

“Brett Veach smiles when asked about the Chiefs trading up to the top 15,” Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney relayed on April 19. “He nudged that that type of big move would require Andy Reid and Clark Hunt being on board.”

As enticing as a top-15 jump would be, it’s hard to see that being a realistic possibility for KC. Even if they elected to pay the enormous price tag — whatever that may be — teams appear less willing to trade with the Chiefs this offseason.

As the big bad “dynasty” of the league, it will become more and more difficult for Kansas City to pull of major trades for star talent. Whether that’s acquiring a veteran, or a premium draft pick.

Instead, remaining opportunistic will be key in the upcoming April selection.