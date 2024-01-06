Chiefs News: Andy Reid Leaves Door Open for 3 Starters to Play vs. Chargers

While a slew of NFL teams’ postseason hopes hinge on whether or not they can with their final regular season game, the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) is not one of them.

The Chiefs are locked in at the No. 3 seed no matter how they fare against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) in Week 18. With the matchup having no significance on their postseason run, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that quarterback Patrick Mahomes will rest on Sunday. Instead, backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert will start.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, January 5, Reid ruled out several more starters. While wide receiver Rashee Rice is just 62 yards away from notching 1,000 yards in his rookie season, he will not suit up. A hamstring injury kept Rice from participating in practice all week, so the decision isn’t a huge surprise.

Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle), Donovan Smith (neck), and L’Jarius Sneed (calf) were also ruled out. However, Reid is still mulling over three key starters, all of whom must play in Week 18 to reach a personal milestone: tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones, and running back Isiah Pacheco.

Kelce is 16 yards away from notching his eighth consecutive season with over 1,000 yards. “Nothing finalized yet,” Reid said of letting Kelce play. “We’ll see how it all goes, how it works out.”

As for Pacheco, he’s 65 yards away from recording his first season with over 1,000 yards. “Yeah, there’s a chance of that,” Reid said of the second-year running back playing against the Chargers. “Still working through everything.”

Reid didn’t specifically comment on whether Jones will play on Friday, but he was not ruled out. The veteran earns a $1.25 million bonus if he records 10 sacks this season. Thus far, Jones has tallied 9.5 sacks.

Blaine Gabbert Promised Travis Kelce Would Keep His Streak Alive If He Plays

Blaine Gabbert on a few topics: pic.twitter.com/quOPBDHSGW — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) January 3, 2024



While it seems like a simple decision to bench all your starters in a meaningless game before the playoffs kickoff, Kelce’s 1,000-yard streak is historic.

The All-Pro would be extending his own record, as no other tight end has ever recorded more than two consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards. Only three other tight ends in NFL history have recorded four seasons total with over 1,000 yards, per Newsweek, Jason Witten, Tony Gonzalez, and Rob Gronkowski.

Gabbert, who’s set to make his first start with the Chiefs, is aware Kelce’s streak is in limbo. “The best part of the culture we have here is that there’s a lot of selfless individuals,” Gabbert told reporters.

“I know Travis is 16 yards away from 1,000. We all know that, OK? But that’s not how Trav plays. He wants team success first, always been that way.” However, Gabbert promised to get Kelce the ball if he plays.

“If he wants to play, he’ll play. If Coach Reid says have him rest, he’s gonna rest. Ultimately that’s on Coach Reid, but if we’re out there we’re going to do our damn best to get him 17 yards… [Kelce] may say it doesn’t mean anything, but it means something to the quarterback and for this organization for him to get 1,000 yards.”

Travis Kelce, Chris Jones & Isiah Pacheco Were All ‘Limited’ in Practice on Friday

If Kelce, Jones, and Pacheco aren’t at full health, it’s hard to imagine Reid letting them play. Kelce (neck) popped up on Wednesday’s injury report and was limited in practice all week. Jones (groin) didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was limited on Friday. After sitting out of practice on Wednesday, Pacheco (quad/shoulder) was limited the rest of the week.

If given the green light, Pacheco could be the first Chiefs’ first running back to hit 1,000 yards since 2017, per the KC Star. While Jones’ incentive is financial, he’ll do whatever Reid deems best.

“I want to play, okay?” Jones told reporters. “I want to play. But I understand the importance. Usually, for the past few years, we’ve had a bye week… If Coach Reid decides to rest us, I’ll more than likely take the rest. I could use the week off. I’ve got a few nicks and bruises. I’m sure the team could use it.”