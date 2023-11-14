Chiefs’ Andy Reid Gives Honest Take on Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love life has been tied to the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 campaign — so much so that even head coach Andy Reid shared his thoughts on the power couple on November 13.

With a smile, Big Red noted that “it is what it is,” before voicing: “I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes, and she’s found somebody she likes.”

“That’s a good thing,” Reid added happily.

With the masses already cheering them on, it appears that Kelce and Swift have one more supporter in their corner.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Supports Taylor Swift in Argentina Over Bye Week

Kelce flew to Buenos Aires, Argentina, over the Chiefs bye week to watch Swift perform. Considering she’s attended several games, it’s good to see him support her career in a similar fashion.

There were a couple of viral moments from this show, including Swift changing the lyrics of one of her hit songs, “Karma,” and a surprise on-stage kiss in front of fans.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” Swift stated very clearly during the song. Needless to say, fans loved the revision — and Kelce even seemed shocked as he danced along from the VIP tent with Swift’s father, Scott Kingsley Swift.

As for the kiss, the American singer-songwriter dashed into Kelce’s arms during a rare moment of PDA.

Taylor Swift running to kiss Travis Kelce after her show in Argentina. pic.twitter.com/pz6g9sgjNn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2023

Pop Crave shared video of the precious moment on X (formerly Twitter), and it has nearly 63K likes since November 11.

According to PEOPLE, the pair also grabbed dinner together at a “private room at Elena restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires” on Friday, November 10. A source added that “Kelce was ‘beaming’ during the evening, and he and Swift ‘looked so cute on their low-key date night.’”

“[Kelce] is a gentleman,” another source told PEOPLE’s Bailey Richards. “He is very focused on his career [and] has a great relationship with his family. He has an amazing energy and approach to life.”

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Have Been ‘Inseparable’ Since Start of Relationship

When you find the right partner, things tend to move fast — and that’s been the case for Kelce and Swift.

“Neither of them expected [the relationship] to move quickly, but they have been inseparable since they first connected,” The Messenger’s Christina Dugan Ramirez wrote, via a source. “They see each other as much as they can during this busy season.”

Ramirez also noted that “when they are not together, they are constantly FaceTiming and texting,” which has no doubt helped their relationship grow — even at a distance.

“Friends around them think it is very cute and they are a great match,” The Messenger’s source relayed. “Taylor is having a lot of fun with the wives and girlfriends in the league. Brittany Mahomes has welcomed her with open arms and has really been the ring leader merging Taylor, her friends and the girl groups together.”

Continuing: “It is very different from her normal group of friends, but they have all been having a great time going to the games and bonding together. Taylor has really had an open mind to this new world, and the girls think she’s really enjoyable to be around.”

The pair plans to spend the holidays together as well, according to The Messenger’s Peter Helman, but it won’t be easy between the Chiefs’ schedule and Swift’s “Eras Tour” — which has her traveling around the globe.

“They are hoping they will make time for each other during the holidays in December,” The Messenger’s source said. “They have talked about holiday plans and how everything will work during their busy season.”