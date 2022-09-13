Chiefs’ Andy Reid Reveals CB Trent McDuffie’s Availability vs. Chargers

Rookie first-round pick Trent McDuffie exited the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter due to a hamstring injury. He sat out for the remainder of the game, and head coach Andy Reid didn’t provide any update on the young corner during his postgame press conference.

McDuffie was one of two players that sat out of Monday’s practice, with the other player being kicker Harrison Butker, who suffered an ankle injury in the 44-21 win in the regular season opener.

On Tuesday, September 13, Big Red revealed the chances of McDuffie being available for Kansas City’s Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football on September 15. Reid said that McDuffie “will struggle to make it to the game,” according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest.

Andy Reid says K Harrison Butker (ankle sprain) is day-to-day. CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) "will struggle to make it to the game." Thursday. Everyone else will practice in some form Tuesday. Today is the team's only full day of practice ahead of Thursday's game. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 13, 2022

Reid also said that Butker is day-to-day, per Derrick. Kansas City signed kicker Matt Ammendola to its practice squad ahead of the Week 2 divisional matchup in case Butker isn’t healthy enough to play.

Spags Praises McDuffie for Week 1 Performance

Speaking to the media on Monday, September 12, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo gave his assessment of McDuffie’s play during his first NFL regular season game.