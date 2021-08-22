Andy Reid Explains Tyreek Hill’s Absence in 17-10 Win vs Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs remain perfect in the preseason after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 17-10 Friday night. Fans were treated to performances by both the first team and backup squad, but there was a notable absence during the 60 minutes of play: wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Speaking to the media following the game, head coach Andy Reid said it was a result of a nagging hamstring.

“Tyreek had a hamstring that had kinda tightened up on him in practice,” Reid said. “Thought he could go, and then during warm-ups, it tightened up again. We chose to keep him out of there.”

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Without Hill on the field, Mecole Hardman was able to get some extra receptions in, including this impressive touchdown catch from what appeared to be an underthrown toss from Chad Henne.

“It took me a minute to find the ball, so when I did find it, I knew it was going to be short, so I was like, ‘Alright, let’s get this. Don’t drop it,’” Hardman said post-game.

Hopefully Hill can heal before a pivotal Week 1 showdown against the Cleveland Browns.

Is the Race Between Usain Bolt and Hill Official?

For the last several weeks, Hill and former track and field Olympian Usain Bolt have exchanged words about who is the fastest runner and who would win in a race between the two.

“Usain Bolt got out of the game for a reason, right?” Hill told reporters July 30. “He’s old, he’s washed up, and he can’t see me in 40 yards. Hundred-yard dash, yes, that’s what he do. But 40-yard dash, according to this, Usain Bolts, you cannot see me.”

Bolt explained the backstory of their longtime “rivalry” on the Pat McAfee show a day before Hill’s remarks:

“We were sitting down, and we were talking. He was like how he could take me, and he was talking, ‘blah blah blah,’ but then I went to the combine one year, and if you go on the internet right now, I ran a 4.22 in my sweats and some shoes. I told Tyreek, ‘You got no chance!'”

Well, it looks like Hill might have a chance, but it might cost him an invaluable piece of hardware.

The new father of twins was a guest on The Dan Patrick Show August 12, and Patrick proposed an even exchange of one of his gold medals for Hill’s 2020 Super Bowl championship ring.

Here you go… Usain Bolt vs. Tyreek Hill in a 70 meter dash. @UsainBolt says he'll put up a gold medal if Tyreek puts up his Super Bowl ring. You in @cheetah? We'll set it up for the week after the Super Bowl. Let's do it! pic.twitter.com/YLY3YUq57I — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 12, 2021

The eight-time gold medalist didn’t hate the idea, but argued Hill wouldn’t co-sign the wager.

“That would be big … I don’t think he [Hill] is going to go for it. We should think about it, we should put some thought into that one.”

Bolt may have spoken too soon. From the looks of this tweet, Hill could be ready the week after Super Bowl 2022.

I will be ready 😬✌🏿🐆 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 13, 2021

Just give the fans what they want, you two.

T.O. Got in on the Contest, Too

Terrell Owens had some thoughts of his own. When asked by TMZ Sports who would honestly win between two, the retired wideout didn’t give Hill a chance.

“We raced last year,” Owens said. “He said he would give me like 10 steps and he would beat me in the 100 and I don’t even know if he gained a yard on me!





Play



Video Video related to andy reid explains tyreek hill’s absence in 17-10 win vs cardinals 2021-08-22T16:26:16-04:00

“So, to think that he can beat Usain Bolt!?! I mean, straight up, there’s no way possible. I mean, have you seen this guy run?!?”

Bolt is a beast on the track and even four years removed from the sport, could still smoke anyone who dare compete against him. And even with an impressive 4.2 40-yard dash in 2016, T.O. is still giving it to the actual, professional sprinter.

“He’ll have a better chance at trying to possibly race me and maybe beating me by a number of yards but he’s not touching Usain Bolt! That’s not even happening!”

From T.O’s lips to God ears, there you have it.

READ MORE: Brett Veach Sheds Light on Tyrann Mathieu’s ‘Tricky’ Contract Extension