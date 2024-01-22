Injured Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. Shares Status Update in Viral Post

During the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was knocked out of the game due to a neck injury and never returned to action.

Though head coach Andy Reid reiterated what type of injury Gay was dealing with after the game, Gay took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his own status update.

Gay’s first post on X after the game was “THANK YOU JESUS.” A fan then commented on Gay’s post, “You good king?” to which Gay responded, “Ima be great on game day,” which implies that Gay should be good to go for the AFC Championship matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Chiefs Advance to AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs advance to the AFC Championship for a sixth-straight season with the win over Buffalo.

In a game in which both teams exchanged blows for four quarters, a missed field goal by Bills kicker Tyler Bass late in the fourth quarter is what ultimately put the game away for the Chiefs.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 17-of-23 pass attempts for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns and did not commit any turnovers. He also had an additional 19 yards on 6 carries.

Kansas City’s leading receiver on the evening was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 5-of-6 targets for 75 yards and reeled in both of Mahomes’s touchdown passes. The duo’s second touchdown in the game set the NFL record for the most touchdowns by a quarterback and tight end in NFL history (16), breaking the previous record set by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski (15).

The Chiefs’ leading rusher versus the Bills was running back Isiah Pacheco, who carried the ball 15 times for 97 yards — 6.4 yards per carry — and had 1 rushing touchdown.

Kansas City’s defense did just enough to help squeak out a win in Buffalo; the unit didn’t force any turnovers and didn’t sack quarterback Josh Allen at all. But the Chiefs’ defense did force Allen to check the ball down often, which is why he averaged 4.8 yards per completion, and forced incompletions on two keep deep passes late in the fourth quarter (which were followed up by Bass’s missed field goal with 1:47 left in the game).

Twitter/X Reacts to Chiefs’ Victory Over Bills

Users on X reacted to Kansas City’s victory over Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round.

“Another cornerstone placed on the Mahomes career win resume… Playoff win on the road against a consensus elite QB of this age… got a chance the stack it next week against this year’s MVP,” one user wrote.

“this is the worst team Mahomes has ever had and he still gets to the AFC Championship game. We’re witnessing an all-time great,” another user wrote.

“And, Patrick has now added a post season road victory to his impressive future first ballot Hall of Fame resume! The game was close and stressful, but our fella’s did what needed to be done! WIN!!! On to Baltimore!” another user wrote.

“Man, what a game! Mad respect for Josh Allen, one of the best “dual threat” QB’s in the league. On to BAL,” another user wrote.