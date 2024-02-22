Raiders Head Coach in Hot Water Over ‘Patrick Mahomes Rules’

For the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl this year cut deep. Not only did they watch their AFC West rival become the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back championships, but they also watched it happen on their home field.

After the Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce sounded off on Patrick Mahomes and Co.

During an appearance on Maxx Crosby’s “The Rush” podcast, “We’ve got to win the division first,” Pierce said. “We’ve got to knock off the team in red. They’ve dominated for [eight] years. We’ve got to knock off the head of the snake: 15. We’ve got to do that first.”

Pierce also discussed their 20-14 victory over Kansas City on Christmas Day. He got his players ready by watching famous MMA fights and videos of how the Detroit Pistons prepared to defeat the great Michael Jordan.

“We’ve got the Jordan rules and what I’m calling, from now on as long as I’m here, the Patrick Mahomes rules,” Pierce said “So, you remember when Jordan was going through it with the Pistons, all those guys in the ’80s; before he became Michael Jordan, Air Jordan, the Pistons used to whup his ass. Any time he came to the hole? Elbows, feeling him, love taps. We touched him. We’re in the head, mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, I’m touching you. So, I showed those guys Jordan getting his ass whupped.”

Pierce’s comment on the “recipe” to defeat Mahomes immediately raised some eyebrows. Especially since the Raiders defense recorded 10 quarterback hits and four sacks on Mahomes in Week 16.

‘It’s Safe to Assume’ the Raiders Will Get a Call From the NFL About Antonio Pierce’s Comments

While Pierce may use this kind of language to pump up his team in the locker room, announcing it on a podcast was a choice. Even Bills analyst Thad Brown posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Antonio Pierce comes off so bad here… Pistons Bad Boys tactics are not within the rule book for quarterbacks.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported how the NFL declined to comment, but “it’s safe to assume the Raiders will hear from the league office, now or as the next Raiders-Chiefs game approaches or both.

“The message will be simple and clear. If any effort to apply extra physicality to Mahomes is detected, flags will be thrown, fined will be levied, and suspensions will be imposed.”

While Pierce and the Raiders may not get fined, they have officially put a target on their back for future games against the three-time Super Bowl MVP. NFL analyst Skip Bayless, however, supported Pierce.

“Love what my man Antonio Pierce said for all to hear about Mahomes,” Bayless posted. “As the late great Al Davis said, the QB must go down early in games ‘and he must go down hard.’ I knew Al well. His old-school, real-school spirit lives on in his new head coach.”

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Texted Antonio Pierce Ahead of the Super Bowl

Having won the AFC West title eight years in a row. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has no need to talk trash about the Raiders. His record speaks for itself.

After defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, Reid called their loss to the Raiders a “wake-up call.” After getting defeating by a division rival at home on Christmas, Kansas City won their next six straight games. The Chiefs now have the chance to win a historic Super Bowl three-peat.

“We were able to learn from [that Raiders loss] and move on,” Reid said. “I felt all along that we had the ability to do that, [but] like I said, we needed just a little kick in the tail there.”

A week before defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, Reid reached out to Pierce personally. “I texted him,” Reid told NBC Sports’ Peter King. “I just said, Hey, beautiful facility, first of all. And I appreciate you kicking our tail because you taught us a lesson.”

“You get complacent in this business, the margin between winning and losing is tiny,” Reid noted. “You better step up.”