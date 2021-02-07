Ariel: 5-Year-Old Girl Remains Comatose After Chiefs Coach Car Crash

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid‘s son Britt Reid, who works as the team’s linebackers coach, was involved in a three-vehicle accident close to the team’s practice facility in Kansas City on February 4. The Kansas City Police Department reported that a four-year-old and five-year-old child were inside one of the vehicles hit on Thursday night, the latter of whom suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 5-year-old girl was later identified by family members as Ariel, Fox 4 News reported. As of February 7, Ariel remains in critical condition and has yet to wake up since the crash.

A GoFundMe account has since been set up in Ariel’s name.

By Super Bowl Sunday, the fundraiser campaign has already raised over $150,000 to help pay for Ariel’s medical expenses. The GoFundMe page states the money will go to Ariel’s mother, Felicia Miller:

Her mother is a single mom of 3 having to deal with this on her own due to covid restrictions, Ariel will be in the hospital for the foreseeable future, this is set up for the hospital bills and weeks of missed work that will come. No child deserves to go through this, nor should any mother have to see her child like this. We appreciate any support that is given right now. To help get the word out please share the link on your Facebook profile.

Reid Admitted to Having 2 to 3 Drinks Before Getting In His Car on Thursday Night

After Reid, 35, was identified as the man driving the Dodge Ram Laramie pick-up truck which struck the vehicle in which Ariel was sitting in the backseat. A Kanasa City police officer performed a full sobriety test on Reid, as reported by Fox 4 News, and officers received a search warrant to draw Reid’s blood.

The KCPD’s search warrant states:

When I arrived at the location I made contact with REID and could smell a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from his person and his eyes were bloodshot and red. When asked if he had been drinking REID advised he had 2-3 drinks. When asked if he was on prescription medication he advised he was on Adderall. I conducted a brief seated battery of Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN) and observed signs of impairment. REID complained of stomach pain and was transported to [omitted] for treatment. When arrived at the hospital I conducted a full battery of HGN and observed 4 clues of impairment. A computer check revealed REID has a valid Kansas operator’s license and multiple prior DUI contacts.

The Kansas City Chiefs Are Aware of Reid’s Involvement in the Crash & He Will Not Be Attending Super Bowl LV

Following the devastating car accident, the Kansas Chiefs put out the following official statement: “The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

While head coach Andy Reid will on the field at Raymond James Stadium on February 7 to coach his team as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Super Bowl LV, his son will not be in attendance.

A source told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that will Reid’s injuries are not life-threatening, he is expected to be in the hospital for days dealing with a “medical issue that developed at the scene but is not related to the accident.”

