How to Win $1,515 for Every Minute Patrick Mahomes Has the Ball

Watching Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row and take on Tom Brady and the Tamp Bay Buccaneers is already an exciting event, but on February 7, Adidas and the Kansas City quarterback are sweetening the deal for viewers across the nation.

During Super Bowl LV, fans have the chance to win $1,515 for every minute Mahomes has possession of the football. The prize money is a nod to the 25-year-old MVP’s jersey number and his charity, 15 and the Mahomies, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children.

Established in 2019, 15 and the Mahomies is a foundation that “supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes,” as stated on the official website.

How to Enter The Mahomes Zone Sweepstakes on Super Bowl Sunday



Adidas and 15 and the Mahomies have made it easy for NFL fans to participate in the exciting sweepstakes on Super Bowl Sunday. In order to try win a bunch of cash on February 7, all fans need to do is tweet “#MahomesZoneSweepstakes,” and tag @adidas.

Because it’s unknown how many minutes Mahomes will have the ball on February 7, Adidas has preemptively announced that they will match the total winning amount to make a donation to Mahomes’ foundation.

Those participating in the sweepstakes can enter a maximum on 20 times, according to the contest’s official rules. In order to be eligible to win the prize money, contestants must, at the time of entry, meet all of the following requirements:

Entrants must be legal residents of the United States or the District of Columbia, be at least 16 years old at the date and time of participation, and have a registered Twitter account.

What happens after you tweet? The rules state, “If the Sweepstakes is still ongoing when your Participation Tweet is received by @adidasUS, you will receive a link tweeted back to you that directs you to the online registration form. You must fully complete the registration form by providing your name, physical address, email address, and phone number and submit to Fooji a completed registration form for its receipt.”

40 Winners Will Be Awarded Money from the Sweepstakes – What Happens if You Win?

For those feeling it will be impossible to win any money during the #MahomesZoneSweepstakes on Sunday, know that there won’t just be one winner — 40 people will be receiving cash prizes. “Each verified Prize winner will receive two digital gift codes, valued at $757.50 each,” the official rules state.

The odds of winning will depend on how many Twitter users participates on February 7. “If you are chosen as a potential winner you will receive a notification message from @adidasUS via Twitter and from Sponsor via email indicating that you are a potential prize winner. Participants selected as winners are limited to one (1) Prize per person, per Twitter account, and per delivery address during the Sweepstakes.”

The “total ARV of each Prize available in this Sweepstakes: $1,515 Total ARV of all prizes available in these sweepstakes: $60,600.

