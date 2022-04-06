Former Chiefs Safety Poached by AFC Contender

A former Kansas City Chiefs safety not named Tyrann Mathieu has signed elsewhere in the NFL.

Safety Armani Watts has signed with the Indianapolis Colts, according to Colts owner Jim Irsay on Twitter.

Signing safety Armani Watts.

Watts, 26, was a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2018 NFL Draft. During his four seasons in Kansas City, Watts’ primary contributions came as a core special teamer, playing 67% of the team’s special teams snaps per season on average since he entered the league, according to Pro Football Reference.

With his rookie deal expiring this year, Watts tested out free agency this offseason, and now joins a Colts team that is on the rise after trading for former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Now that Watts is officially not re-signing with Kansas City, the Chiefs’ safety room consists of Justin Reid, Juan Thornhill, Devon Key, and Deon Bush.

Mathieu Met With First Team Since Becoming a Free Agent

Speaking of safeties — Mathieu through April 4 had yet to meet with any team officially since becoming a free agent on March 16. But that has officially come to an end.

Mathieu visited with the New Orleans Saints while he was in the area with family and friends, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on April 5.

Free agent DB Tyrann Mathieu is heading in to the Saints facility for a visit while he's in New Orleans with family and friends. Nothing imminent. But one of the top players available will be at his first facility this offseason.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the report a few hours later, posting a picture of Mathieu walking into the Super Dome.

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu spotted here today visiting the New Orleans Saints:

Mathieu, 29, despite being the top free-agent safety entering the offseason, has yet to decide on where he will play next after three seasons in Kansas City. Mathieu’s hometown is New Orleans, so the interest would clearly be there on Mathieu’s end to join forces with the Saints.

Speaking on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Sunday, April 3, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler detailed what he’s been hearing about Mathieu, which might explain why he’s still a free agent.

“The concern from some teams I talk to is that maybe Mathieu has lost a step because he’s played nine years, a lot of mileage,” Fowler said.

#Seahakws star WR DK Metcalf can be had at "the right price" despite the team saying he's not available, league executives tell

Mathieu will enter the 2022 season at 30 years of age, and entering his 10th season in the league, the mileage is certainly there. However, that doesn’t mean the Honey Badger doesn’t have plenty of good football left in him, even if he has taken a step back.

Twitter Reacts to Watts Signing With Colts

Twitter users reacted to Watts signing with the Colts.

“I half-expect Armani Watts to get significant snaps and do well in IND and am already prematurely annoyed,” Seth Keysor of The Athletic wrote.

I half-expect Armani Watts to get significant snaps and do well in IND and am already prematurely annoyed.

“A team that allowed Dirty Dan to play several hundred snaps in 2022 never gave Armani Watts more than 100 in a single year on defense. I never understood that,” Matt Connor of Arrowhead Addict wrote.

A team that allowed Dirty Dan to play several hundred snaps in 2022 never gave Armani Watts more than 100 in a single year on defense. I never understood that.

“Armani Watts is likely the George Odum special teams replacement. Nearly 1,000 special teams snap in four career seasons, only one start on defense,” Zach Hicks of Fan Nation Indy coverage wrote.

Armani Watts is likely the George Odum special teams replacement. Nearly 1,000 special teams snap in four career seasons, only one start on defense

“Armani Watts …. Underrated signing younger and more cap friendly. I love it welcome to Indy bro @ArmaniWatts23,” another user wrote.