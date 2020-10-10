Chiefs Coach Tests Positive For COVID, Week 5 Game in Flux: Report

After seven consecutive days with no positive COVID-19 tests, the Kansas City Chiefs received some concerning news on Saturday morning.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, an unnamed member of Kansas City’s strength and conditioning staff has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, the second positive case on the team after backup QB Jordan Ta’amu was placed on the reserve/COVID list on October 3.

There are no new positives in Tennessee nor New England, but there are now two other positive tests: one for a practice squad player in Chicago, but Bears have been closed since Thursday night, and a strength and conditioning coach in Kansas City, per source. Tracing is ongoing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2020

The name of the individual was not immediately made public, however the Chiefs have at least four strength and conditioning staff members listed on their 2020 coaching roster:

Barry Rubin, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach

Greg Carbin, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

Travis Crittenden, Strength and Conditioning Assistant

Ryan Reynolds, Sports Science/Conditioning Coach

The defending Super Bowl champions are less than 24 hours away from hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 5 AFC West divisional matchup. The NFL has not yet announced plans for moving the 12 p.m. CT scheduled kickoff, but contact tracing is underway as the team and league look to determine if the respective coach was in close contact with his fellow staff members or any Chiefs players in recent days.

This story is developing.

