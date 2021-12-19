Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Starter Cut by Vikings After Practice Altercation

A former Kansas City Chiefs player has become a free agent amid a pivotal stretch of the NFL season.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland was waived on Saturday, December 18 following an altercation during practice with coaches, which involved taking off his cleats and getting into it with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Breeland, 29, started 13 games this season for Minnesota, accumulating 47 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a tackle for loss in those games, per Pro Football Reference.

Breeland will now hit waivers at the start of Week 16 and will become a free agent if he goes through waivers claimed.

Breeland Takes to Twitter Following Release

Following his release from the Vikings, Breeland took to Twitter to give thanks to the organization and stated there would be “no hard feelings.”

“I wanna appreciate the Vikings for the opportunity they game no hard feelings no love lost,” Breeland wrote.

Could Breeland Return to KC?

Before joining Minnesota this past offseason, Breeland spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Chiefs. During those two seasons, Breeland started 32 games in the regular season and playoffs combined, including starts in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers and the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

In 2019, Breeland joined Kansas City on a one-year, $2 million deal. In 2020, he re-signed with them on a one-year, $3 million deal. This past offseason, the veteran cornerback signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Vikings, according to Over The Cap.

Based on his age, the reason he was cut by Minnesota, the fact that it’s late in the season, and his familiarity with the system, the Chiefs could be an option for Breeland to sign with if he skates through waivers unclaimed in Week 16. That’s if Kansas City is interested in him.

The Chiefs have had strong play this season from their cornerback room, which includes L’Jarius Sneed, Charvarius Ward, Rashaud Fenton, Mike Hughes, and Deandre Baker. Finding a consistent role for Breeland may be tough in Kansas City. However, adding a veteran depth piece to an elite defense can’t hurt for a Chiefs team that has relied heavily on their defense during their current eight-game win streak.

Kansas City has $1.47 million in available cap space, according to the NFLPA’s public salary cap report. That’s not much room to work with, but given the circumstances, it may be enough to get Breeland back in a Chiefs uniform for another Kansas City Super Bowl run.

Chiefs Own AFC’s No. 1 Seed After Patriots-Colts Game

Chiefs Kingdom rejoiced after seeing the outcome of the Patriots-Colts game on Saturday, December 19.

Indianapolis beat New England — who held the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into Week 15 — 28-17, meaning that the Patriots (9-5) now hold a worse record than the Chiefs (10-4) heading into Week 16. Because of this, Kansas City now holds the No. 1 seed in the conference, and New England drops to the No. 3 seed below the Tennessee Titans (9-4) and above the Baltimore Ravens (8-5). Indy (8-6) climbs back into the playoff picture with the win and now holds the No. 5 seed.

The Chiefs have the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos remaining on their regular-season schedule. Winning all of those games is necessary if Kansas City wants to control its own playoff destiny and start the postseason with a bye week.