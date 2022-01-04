Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Starter Signs With NFC Contender

A former and valued starter for the Kansas City Chiefs has found a new home in the NFC.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland has signed to the Arizona Cardinals, according to the NFL’s official transaction wire.

With cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder) being injured in Arizona’s Week 16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and cornerback Robert Alford being placed on injured reserve on December 18, the Cardinals are clearly in need of some defensive back depth. Bringing in Breeland, who started 13 games this season for the Minnesota Vikings, will help provide that needed depth.

Breeland was expected to sign with Arizona early in Week 17, however, he had a positive COVID-19 test. Therefore he needed to test out of COVID protocol before he traveled to sign his official deal.

Vikings Release Breeland After Practice Altercation

Breeland was waived by the Vikings on Saturday, December 18 following an altercation during practice with coaches, which involved taking off his cleats and getting into it with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Following his release from the Vikings, Breeland took to Twitter to give thanks to the organization and stated there would be “no hard feelings.”

“I wanna appreciate the Vikings for the opportunity they game no hard feelings no love lost,” Breeland wrote on December 18.

Breeland also been active on Twitter trying to clear the air since his release.

“I just want you to look through the smoke and mirrors and really see all I ever wanted to do Is play ball. Nothing more nothing less. Warm thoughts,” he wrote on December 28.

Breeland 2-Time Super Bowl Starter in KC

Before joining Minnesota this past offseason, Breeland spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Chiefs. During those two seasons, Breeland started 32 games in the regular season and playoffs combined, including starts in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers and the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

In 2019, Breeland joined Kansas City on a one-year, $2 million deal. In 2020, he re-signed with them on a one-year, $3 million deal.

Breeland found himself in trouble with law enforcement following his new contract in 2020, however.

Breeland was arrested in April of 2020 on a variety of charges in York County, South Carolina, according to ESPN’s Adam Teicher. He was charged with resisting arrest, having alcohol, beer, or wine in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license.

Due to the charges, the NFL suspended Breeland for four games at the beginning of the 2020-21 season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

“As previously announced by the League, I have received a 4 game suspension for off-the-field matters. I post this today because I want to apologize, publicly, to the entire Chiefs organization, my coaches, teammates, family and fans,” Breeland wrote in an Instagram post following the news of his suspension. “I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I look forward to getting back on the field with my teammates to defend our Super Bowl Title. Thank you to everyone for your continued support, and Let’s Go Chiefs!”

This past offseason, the veteran cornerback signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Vikings, according to Over The Cap.